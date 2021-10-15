Friday 15 October 2021 11:54 am

Bitcoin closes in on $60,000 as US is poised for watershed ETF announcement

Bitcoin threw a fleeting wick above $60,000 in the early hours as news emerged that the Securities and Exchange Commission – the US’s financial lawmaker – was ready to give the thumbs up to the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.

The rumour saw the price of Bitcoin shift dramatically from $57,000 to bounce off the underside of $60k. It’s currently undulating along the $59,000 mark as it waits patiently for confirmation of the ETF.

Analysts would be remiss not to direct their eyes to the prospect of a new all-time for Bitcoin, should the markets react enthusiastically to what would be viewed as serious mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency.

Watch this space!

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

price of Bitcoin

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,442,580,467,028. 

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 14 2021, at a price of $57,321.53, down from $57,401.10 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $58,478.74 and the daily low was $56,957.08. 

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,495.35. In 2019, it closed at $8,205.37. 

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.124 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.386 trillion and Facebook is $926.27 billion. 

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $39,714,720,047, down from $42,829,266,730 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 57.55%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 71, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.51, up from 45.30 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 71.83, up from 69.54 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition. 

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I don’t think crypto is a fad. I don’t think it’s going to go away.” 

James P Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley

What they said yesterday

Any guesses for 14 October 2022?

Can you say that again, but louder?

The future is now…

