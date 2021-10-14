DOT takes lead as Bitcoin recovers, but retail market still yet to join party

A swift recovery for Bitcoin has seen the price of the largest cryptocurrency climb back to more than $57k, having briefly dropped below the $55k mark yesterday.
The market leader also now seems to be dragging alt coins with it. The Ethereum (ETH) price is up five per cent over the past 24 hours to more than $3,600 after its recent weak performance. Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are also both up around five per cent since yesterday morning, though Polkadot (DOT) is the standout performer. DOT is now up 20 per cent to more than $40 for the first time since May.
Bitcoin does, however, continue to outperform the S&P 500, which is down about four per cent from an all-time high in September. Bitcoin seemed to be moving in lockstep with the broader financial markets last month, as a crisis at Chinese property giant Evergrande threatened to engulf the world in a fresh downturn. That it seems to have now decoupled again will be welcome news given growing concern about inflation and supply chain blockages around the world.
The recent price action for Bitcoin also seems to have been driven primarily by demand from institutional investors, suggesting that there could be more to come when retail buyers begin returning to the fold.
Google Trends data shows that Bitcoin search interest is at its lowest levels in a year, which could be taken as a sign that there’s less consumer interest because fewer people are attempting to learn about Bitcoin for the first time.
Contrarily, Arcane Research noted that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), an early adopter of Bitcoin futures that’s strictly available to institutional investors, now has global open interest in bitcoin futures of 17 per cent, which is the highest level recorded since February 2021.
In other news yesterday, the United States now accounts for the largest share of the world’s Bitcoin mining, according to data published by researchers at Cambridge University. With China banning mining entirely, the United States now leads the way with 35.4% of the global hash rate as of the end of August, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia.
In the markets
The Bitcoin economy
Total crypto market cap
The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,383,588,660,255.
What Bitcoin did yesterday
We closed yesterday, October 13 2021, at a price of $57,401.10, up from $56,041.06 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $57,688.66 and the daily low was $54,370.97.
This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,429.51. In 2019, it closed at $8,374.69.
Bitcoin market capitalisation
Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.092 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.39 trillion and Facebook is $915.02 billion.
Bitcoin volume
The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $42,829,266,730, up from $40,196,974,752 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.
Volatility
The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 57.86%.
Fear and Greed Index
Market sentiment today is 70, in Greed.
Bitcoin’s market dominance
Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.30, up from 45.23 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
The daily RSI is currently 69.54, up from 64.45 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.
Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day
“The critical question faced by bankers and investors worldwide is “Do you understand Bitcoin?””
Michael Saylor
