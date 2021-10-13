Bank of England: Crypto regulation must be pursued as 'matter of urgency'

Bank of England deputy Jon Cunliffe has called for rapid regulation of the crypto market labelling it a “financial stability concern.”

“Regulators internationally and in many jurisdictions have begun the work. It needs to be pursued as a matter of urgency,” said Cunliffe speaking during the SIBOS conference.

While Cunliffe recognised that crypto assets “offer a prospect of radical improvements in financial services,” he warned that the “bulk of these assets have no intrinsic value and are vulnerable to major price corrections.”

“When something in the financial system is growing very fast, and growing in largely unregulated space,

financial stability authorities have to sit up and take notice,” Cunliffe cautioned.

Although crypto markets make up just $2.3tn (£1.7tn) of the $250tn global financial system the financial stability deputy warned that the 2008 financial crash was triggered by the sub prime market which had a far smaller market capitalisation than crypto.

It comes after the IMF published its latest Financial Stability Report and warned that crypto assets pose a threat to the global economy.

The IMF cautioned that while the risks posed by crypto are “not yet systemic” the situation should be “closely monitored” by governments which have as of yet introduced “inadequate operational and regulatory frameworks” to manage digital assets.

Chief amongst the report’s concerns was the uptake of crypto in emerging markets which suffer from weak central bank credibility and vulnerable banking systems triggering “cryptoization,” the substitution of national currencies with alternative assets.

Charles Kerrigan, a FinTech partner with the law firm CMS responded to the speech. He said “Jon Cunliffe is quite right that this is an urgent issue.”

“Innovation in crypto is the fruit of years of work by some of the most talented engineers on the planet. The industry is not by and large against regulation. But this technological revolution won’t wait for the regulators,” Kerrigan added, urging regulators to catch up with technological innovation in the crypto space.

