April is for events… and showers

Blockbeat Publisher Kaitlin Argeaux speaking on a panel at NFT NYC

April is shaping up to be a monumental month for the world of Web3 as enthusiasts and industry leaders converge at various events around the globe to explore the latest developments in blockchain, crypto, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Kicking off the month was NFT NYC, a conference dedicated to all things NFT. Held in the heart of New York City, this event brought together artists, collectors, developers, and investors. With a Times Square Billboard takeover of NFT art to discussions ranging from digital art to gaming and beyond, NFT NYC provided a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) took centre stage. Nestled within the Carrousel du Louvre, attendees gathered to explore the latest challenges and opportunities in the space. From the convergence of TradFi and decentralised finance (DeFi) to regulatory developments, there was a feeling of anticipation in the air; is the bull run finally here? There was also an increase in AI coverage, with the topic getting its own dedicated day with R.A.I.S.E. Summit. PBW talks overall hinted at a shift from speculation to more practical applications as we strive towards mass adoption.

However, the month was not without its challenges. Token2049, a highly anticipated event in Dubai, faced disruptions last week due to inclement weather. Despite the setback, which included cancelled side events, severe flooding and extremely delayed flights, organisers and participants demonstrated resilience in adapting to the circumstances.

As April draws to a close, these events serve as a testament to the growing interest and investment in these technologies worldwide. With each gathering fostering dialogue and innovation, the future of web3 looks brighter than ever.