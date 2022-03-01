Axie Infinity tops Google’s most-searched NFTs

Online video game Axie Infinity has been revealed as the most searched for non-fungible token (NFT) collection in the world.

Creative resource Design Bundles researched the most sought-after NFTs based on the number of times they were searched on Google each month. Axie Infinity came out on top, with 3.86 million monthly global searches.

The popularity of NFTs has exploded in recent months, with the global number of searches for ‘NFT’ averaging 5.1 million hits per month, increasing by almost five times that of late 2021. Recent exposure from celebrities and the media has led to the trading resource being labelled as the “new crypto”.

The Axie Infinity collection consists of ‘Axies’ – characters within an online game that is similar to Pokemon – with each character digitised as an NFT that is stored on the Ethereum blockchain.

Players collect and battle with the creatures and can also trade them, allowing users to make money playing the game. The collection can be considered the most popular NFTs available, with an all-time value of $4.14 billion and 1.9 million traders, and global searches averaging 3.86 million per month – an increase of more than five times since late 2021.

Receiving an average of 553,000 monthly global searches, the second most searched for NFT collection is The Sandbox. Similar to Axie Infinity, The Sandbox is a metaverse where players interact with the game’s virtual world through the use of NFTs.

The game has quickly grown in popularity due to the interest from celebrities and popular brands, such as Snoop Dogg who recently released 10,000 playable characters on the platform, and Gucci which announced plans to create a ‘virtual world for Gen Z’. The Sandbox NFT collection has an all-time value of $369.15 million and 37,518 traders.

NBA Top Shot comes in third place, with 477,000 global searches. The collection consists of NBA highlights labelled as ‘digital moments’, where owners have access to specific exclusive NBA footage. NBA Top Shot has a total of 528,354 traders, resulting in an all-time value of $862.9 million.

Sorare comes in fourth place, receiving 417,000 global searches. Sorare is also a game which uses blockchain technology, where players can buy, sell, trade and manage a virtual football team with digital player cards.

Decentraland ranks as the fifth most googled NFT collection, with 201,000 global searches. The NFT collection is similar to The Sandbox in that users buy virtual plots of land via the MANA cryptocurrency.

Top 10 most searched for NFT collections:

A spokesperson for Design Bundles said the recent surge in NFT interest and sales provided a new and exciting market for blockchains.

“The variety of NFT collections available creates an interesting new approach to digital art and collectables,” Design Bundles said.

“It’s very interesting to see that the majority of the top five most popular NFT collections are based around virtual reality and gaming over digital art or unique collectables. Nonetheless, the growth of NFTs has been huge and it will be fascinating to see how individuals and businesses continue to innovate in the space.”