Over 1m tune in for Tiger Woods hybrid golf show TGL

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s debut TGL broadcast peaked at 1.1m viewers in the USA this week.

The digital brainchild – in which top golfers team up and compete across both a simulator and a recreated green – kicked off this week and had an average audience of 910,000 across the two-hour show.

Reports suggest that figure tops a college basketball game, which was shown in the same time slot a year earlier, by 200,000.

ESPN holds the rights for TGL in the US while Sky Sports has agreed to show the competition, which is owned by TMRW Sports, in the UK.

The audience would have been way down on the 1.1m US figure in the UK due to the broadcast getting underway at 2am.

TGL features six teams of four players, headlined by Woods’s Jupiter Links Golf Club and McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf.

The other four teams feature Justin Thomas’s Atlanta Drive GC, Collin Morikawa’s Los Angeles Golf Club, Matt Fitzpatrick’s New York Golf Club and Ludvig Aberg’s The Bay Golf Club.

The tournament debuted on Tuesday with Bay beating NY 9-2. The next game, on 14 January, will see LA take on Jupiter.

TGL Teams

Atlanta Drive GC

Patrick Cantlay

Lucas Glover

Billy Horschel

Justin Thomas

Boston Common Golf

Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Adam Scott

The Bay Golf Club

Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark

Shane Lowry

Min Woo Lee

Max Homa

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Golf Club

Tommy Fleetwood

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegala

New York Golf Club