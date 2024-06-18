Michael Johnson announces Grand Slam Track with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Michael Johnson’s challenger athletics tour was announced yesterday with Grand Slam Track set to contract racers to four Slams per year with prize money up to $100,000 per event.

The idea has $30m of backing from a number of sources and will see four Slams between April and September, starting next year, and apparently avoiding clashes with World Athletics’s Ultimate Championship, which starts in 2026.

The Johnson brainchild has contracted US Olympic Champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to the circuit.

Grand Slam Track vision

“I’m honoured to be one of the first racers in Grand Slam Track,” she said. “Michael’s vision is clear, and he’s exactly the leader this sport needs to break new ground. I am thrilled to be a part of this league and look forward to everything we have coming in the future. I firmly believe that this is the step forward that track needs to take it to another level, and I can’t wait to get to work with the team.”

Johnson said: “I am delighted to finally unveil Grand Slam Track to the millions of track fans around the world.

“We are excited to launch this new platform for the planet’s greatest racers in this sport we all love. Our team has worked tirelessly to design and build a product that will be loved by fans and provide opportunities for our racers that they truly deserve.

“We’re revolutionising the track landscape, allowing our sport to remain at the forefront of the sporting world year round, and pushing our superstar racers to break new ground in their personal storytelling, competitive success, and marketability. Grand Slam Track is going to take our sport to new heights, and we want you to come along for the ride.”

Two of the Slams will take place in the United States and two will be international and there will be 48 men and 48 women at each event; chosen to create competitive racing.