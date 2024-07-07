Mahuchikh: I have signed Ukraine into track and field history books

Athlete Laura Muir continued her Paris 2024 Olympic Games preparation by breaking the women’s 1,500m British record at the Diamond League in the French capital as Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a world record for Ukraine.

The Scot came third behind Kenyan Faith Kipyegon – who broke the world record – and Australian Jessica Hull at the Stade Sebastien Charlety. The Stade de France is out of action due to preparations being made for this summer’s Olympics.

British champion Georgia Bell finished in fifth.

There are just two Diamond League meetings remaining, in Monaco next week and London in a fortnight, before the great and good of world track and field travel to the French capital for the Olympics.

“I knew the world record was possible because I recently ran very fast in Kenya. I was coming here to run my race and see what shape I’m in to defend my title at the Olympics,” said Kipyegon.

🚨 NEW WORLD RECORD 🚨



Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh has set a new world record in the women's high jump!

Elsewhere Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh joined Kipyegon in setting a world record when she cleared a bar of 2.10m.

“Coming into this competition, I had feelings that I could jump 2.07m and maybe 2.10m,” Mahuchikh said. “Finally I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics.”

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the men’s competition while Briton Elizabeth Bird finished third in the steeplechase.