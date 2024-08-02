Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics: How many medals will Britain win in athletics?
The athletics got underway yesterday with the race walks but the Stade de France stadium programme really kicks off for Team GB this morning.
Athletics will be a daily occurrence between now and the closing ceremony with Britain in the mix for medals.
Team GB finished 24th in the Tokyo 2020 medal table, a low point for the team.
But in Paris across the next 10 days there are real medal chances, with Brits favourites for three track golds.
Here’s where Team GB could add to their medal tally in track and field.
Team GB chances
Women’s 800m – Keely Hodgkinson
British 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson is the overwhelming favourite to win the two-lap race at Paris 2024.
She is the world leader at the moment and without American Athing Mu, who fell in the rigorous Us trials and missed out on an Olympic spot.
Hodgkinson came second in the World Championships in 2023 but won the European title this year and won at the London Diamond League last month.
- Heats: Friday 2 August, 6:45pm (repechage: Saturday 3 August, 10:20am)
- Semi-final: Sunday 4 August, 7:35pm
- Final: Monday 5 August, 8:47pm
- Biggest Rival: Mary Moraa, Kenya
Men’s 400m – Matthew Hudson-Smith
Another event where a member of Team GB is currently favourite, the one lap 400m always is a test of strategy.
Matthew Hudson-Smith set a new European record in this event last month and is a World Championship silver medalist.
He’s a strong favourite, at evens with the bookies.
- Heats: Sunday 4 August, 6:05pm (repechage: Monday 5 August, 10:20am)
- Semi-final: Tuesday 6 August, 6:35pm
- Final: Wednesday 7 August, 8:20pm
- Biggest Rival: Quincy Hall, United States
Men’s 1500m – Josh Kerr
Team GB has found recent form in the 1500m of late with the likes of Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr each winning global titles.
Kerr will reignite his rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen in what could be the race of the Olympics.
- Heats: Friday 2 August, 10:10am (Repchage: Saturday 3 August, 6:15pm)
- Semi-final: Sunday 4 August, 8:10pm
- Final: Tuesday 6 August, 7:50pm
- Biggest Rival: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway
Women’s 200m – Dina Asher-Smith
This is an outside shot given the strength of Olympic sprinting but Dina Asher-Smith could sneak one of the minor medals.
A former World Champion over 200m, Asher-Smith is the best of the British chances in the women’s sprints and will be key for the relay teams.
- Heats: Sunday 4 August, 9:55am (Repchage: Monday 5 August, 11:50am)
- Semi-final: Monday 5 August, 7:45pm
- Final: Tuesday 6 August, 8:40pm
- Biggest Rivals: Gabrielle Thomas & McKenzie Long, United States; Shericka Jackson, Jamaica; Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia
Women’s Heptathlon – Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Reigning World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be going for gold this year in the heptathlon.
The seven events take place over two days with the Brit looking to rediscover the form that won her a global title in 2023.
Nafissatou Thiam is the big rival but there will be others in the mix too.
- Day 1: Thursday 8 August – 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m
- Day 2: Friday 9 August – Long Jump, Javelin, 800m
- Final Event: Friday 9 August, 7:25pm
- Biggest Rival: Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium
Women’s Pole Vault – Molly Caudery
By far Team GB’s best shot in the field comes in the women’s pole vault, where Molly Caudery goes for gold.
The reigning indoor world champion has set a world lead this year and looks to be hitting her stride (and jump) at the perfect time.
Holly Bradshaw’s bronze in Tokyo was Team GB’s first ever vaulting medal in Olympic track and field.
- Qualification: Monday 5 August, 9:40am
- Final: Wednesday 7 August, 6pm
- Biggest Rival: Nina Kennedy, Australia
- World record: 5.06m, Yelena Isinbayeva
Relays – 4x100m and 4x400m
The relays can be bit and miss. We saw at the London Diamond League how the women breezed around the track while the men failed to get the baton over the line.
Relays are about strength in depth and Team GB have that over some nations who may have one or two solid solo sprinters.
Britain has a number of medal chances in the relays, including the 4x400m mixed relay, which takes place on Saturday.
- Women’s 4x100m final: Friday 9 August, 6:30pm
- Men’s 4x100m final: Friday 9 August, 6:47pm
- Men’s 4x400m final: Saturday 10 August, 8pm
- Women’s 4x400m final: Saturday 10 August, 8:14pm