Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics: How many medals will Britain win in athletics?

The athletics got underway yesterday with the race walks but the Stade de France stadium programme really kicks off for Team GB this morning.

Athletics will be a daily occurrence between now and the closing ceremony with Britain in the mix for medals.

Team GB finished 24th in the Tokyo 2020 medal table, a low point for the team.

But in Paris across the next 10 days there are real medal chances, with Brits favourites for three track golds.

Here’s where Team GB could add to their medal tally in track and field.

Team GB chances

Women’s 800m – Keely Hodgkinson

British 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson is the overwhelming favourite to win the two-lap race at Paris 2024.

She is the world leader at the moment and without American Athing Mu, who fell in the rigorous Us trials and missed out on an Olympic spot.

Hodgkinson came second in the World Championships in 2023 but won the European title this year and won at the London Diamond League last month.

Heats: Friday 2 August, 6:45pm (repechage: Saturday 3 August, 10:20am)

Semi-final: Sunday 4 August, 7:35pm

Final: Monday 5 August, 8:47pm

Biggest Rival: Mary Moraa, Kenya

Men’s 400m – Matthew Hudson-Smith

Another event where a member of Team GB is currently favourite, the one lap 400m always is a test of strategy.

Matthew Hudson-Smith set a new European record in this event last month and is a World Championship silver medalist.

He’s a strong favourite, at evens with the bookies.

Heats: Sunday 4 August, 6:05pm (repechage: Monday 5 August, 10:20am)

Semi-final: Tuesday 6 August, 6:35pm

Final: Wednesday 7 August, 8:20pm

Biggest Rival: Quincy Hall, United States

Men’s 1500m – Josh Kerr

Team GB has found recent form in the 1500m of late with the likes of Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr each winning global titles.

Kerr will reignite his rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen in what could be the race of the Olympics.

Heats: Friday 2 August, 10:10am (Repchage: Saturday 3 August, 6:15pm)

Semi-final: Sunday 4 August, 8:10pm

Final: Tuesday 6 August, 7:50pm

Biggest Rival: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway

Women’s 200m – Dina Asher-Smith

This is an outside shot given the strength of Olympic sprinting but Dina Asher-Smith could sneak one of the minor medals.

A former World Champion over 200m, Asher-Smith is the best of the British chances in the women’s sprints and will be key for the relay teams.

Heats: Sunday 4 August, 9:55am (Repchage: Monday 5 August, 11:50am)

Semi-final: Monday 5 August, 7:45pm

Final: Tuesday 6 August, 8:40pm

Biggest Rivals: Gabrielle Thomas & McKenzie Long, United States; Shericka Jackson, Jamaica; Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia

Women’s Heptathlon – Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Reigning World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be going for gold this year in the heptathlon.

The seven events take place over two days with the Brit looking to rediscover the form that won her a global title in 2023.

Nafissatou Thiam is the big rival but there will be others in the mix too.

Day 1: Thursday 8 August – 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m

Day 2: Friday 9 August – Long Jump, Javelin, 800m

Final Event: Friday 9 August, 7:25pm

Biggest Rival: Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium

Women’s Pole Vault – Molly Caudery

By far Team GB’s best shot in the field comes in the women’s pole vault, where Molly Caudery goes for gold.

The reigning indoor world champion has set a world lead this year and looks to be hitting her stride (and jump) at the perfect time.

Holly Bradshaw’s bronze in Tokyo was Team GB’s first ever vaulting medal in Olympic track and field.

Qualification: Monday 5 August, 9:40am

Final: Wednesday 7 August, 6pm

Biggest Rival: Nina Kennedy, Australia

World record: 5.06m, Yelena Isinbayeva

Relays – 4x100m and 4x400m

The relays can be bit and miss. We saw at the London Diamond League how the women breezed around the track while the men failed to get the baton over the line.

Relays are about strength in depth and Team GB have that over some nations who may have one or two solid solo sprinters.

Britain has a number of medal chances in the relays, including the 4x400m mixed relay, which takes place on Saturday.