Dallas Mavericks owner-backed Orreco acquires Ennis-Hill’s Jennis

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill's Jennis has been acquired by Orreco

A women’s hormone health platform founded by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has been acquired by AI bio-analytics platform Orreco.

Jennis, the health and performance platform, was founded by London 2012 gold medal winner Ennis-Hill, joins parent firm Orreco AI and subsidiaries FitrWoman – a platform used by England’s Lionesses – and DDSA Computer Vision – a biomechanical and technical insights firm adopted by tennis star Aryna Sabalenka – as part of Orreco’s wider portfolio.

Ennis-Hill said she was “really excited about the Orreco vision and success in the elite women’s sports space”, adding that she was “delighted to join their team at this very exciting time to help open more conversations with sportswomen and teams”.

The acquisition, Orreco stated, would create the “most advanced, women’s performance ecosystem in the world”, with Jennis adding expert training programmes and wellness advice into the portfolio, which uses AI to integrate data from across biological platforms.

Ennis-Hill firm acquired

And it comes after the AI-heavy platform completed a $4m Series A fund raise headed up by billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban, the minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team.

“This is not a collection of tools – it’s a single intelligence platform,” said Orreco co-founder Dr Brian Moore. “By uniting Orreco AI with FitrWoman, Jennis IP and DDSA computer vision, we are redefining how women’s performance is measured, understood and optimised.”

A company statement added that “by combining hormonal health IP (Jennis), menstrual-cycle intelligence (FitrWoman), biomechanics (DDSA computer vision) and Orreco’s AI analytics, the company is setting a new global benchmark for female performance in elite sport, healthcare, and consumer wellbeing”.

Concluded Ennis-Hill: “As an elite athlete every marginal gain is critical to be the best and with the incredible advances Orreco has made with their @thlete platform and the potential to apply this to their work with elite sportswomen, and teams is a game changer.”