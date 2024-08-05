Hodgkinson storms to 800m gold at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Keely Hodgkinson stormed to track and field gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics last night to win Team GB their first solo athletics medal of the 33rd Olympiad.

The 22-year-old, who won a silver medal in Tokyo three years ago, held off her pre-race rival in the final – Mary Moraa of Kenya – to win her first Olympic gold in a time of 1:56.72.

She became the first British 800m Olympic champion since Dame Kelly Holmes in 2004.

Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma took home the silver, 0.5 seconds behind Brit Hodgkinson, with Moraa completing the podium.

Team GB world record

Elsewhere it was first blood to Team GB in the velodrome after Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane broke the world record to beat New Zealand and win gold in the women’s team sprint.

It was the third world record for the trio on Monday at a Velodrome which looks to be extremely quick.

But back on the track it was good news for Dina Asher-Smith, who recovered from a poor 100m showing to reach the finals of the 200m.

She came second in her heat behind one of the event favourites Gabrielle Thomas.

Daryll Neita also reached the final with a solid performance in the third semi-final but Bianca Williams failed to progress.

Paris 2024 ups and downs

Zharnel Hughes did not contest his 200m heat on Monday in the Stade de France after withdrawing with a tight hamstring. He finished sixth in his 100m semi-final on Sunday.

“No decision has been taken as yet in relation to his relay involvement,” a British Athletics statement read.

Both of Team GB’s female pole vaulters – Tokyo 2020 bronze medal winner Holly Bradshaw and world indoor champion Molly Caudery – failed to reach the final of their track and field event.

“It’s honestly heartbreaking. Not the experience I was hoping for and I am so sorry for everyone back home,” said Caudery.

“I wish I could have done better, but I am going to try to learn from this and I will take everything I can from it.”

On Tuesday at the Stade de France Josh Kerr goes for gold in the 1500m, aiming to beat his great rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Elsewhere the women’s 200m medals will be decided.