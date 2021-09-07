Happy Bitcoin Day! Thousands pledge support as crypto becomes legal tender in El Salvador

DON’T FORGET! Less than two weeks to go to submit your entries to the Crypto AM Summit and Awards!

Crypto at a glance

An historic day lies ahead for Bitcoin.

Today, Tuesday September 7, is the day that El Salvador makes BTC legal tender.

To mark such monumental event, hundreds of thousands of people have pledged their support by purchasing $30 of Bitcoin at 8pm UK time – the moment president Nayib Bukele officially switches his nation on to crypto.

It’s a remarkable event in its own right, and one which the government of El Salvador will be introducing by depositing $30 of Bitcoin into the digital wallets of its citizens. But to add a global movement whereby people will be purchasing BTC en masse will be something to behold.

Quite what that will do to the price of the digital asset is anyone’s guess, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who is expecting a quiet night on the markets. In anticipation of this evening’s entertainment, Bitcoin fell spectacularly by almost $2,000 this morning from $52,680.

Which nation will be next to accept Bitcoin as legal tender? Or, perhaps the bigger question should be will this ever happen in the UK ?

READ MORE: El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,375,218,933,876.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 6 2021, at a price of $52,633.54 up from $51,753.41 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $52,700.94 and the daily low was $51,053.68.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,369.56. In 2019, it closed at $10,517.25.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $986.78 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.556 trillion and Facebook is $1.06 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $40,918,439,095, up from $975,182,795,795 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 35.51%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 79.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.69, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 67.50. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The process of Bitcoin in El Salvador has a learning curve. Every step toward the future is like this, and we will not achieve everything in a day, nor in a month…But we must break the paradigms of the past.”



– President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

What they said yesterday

It’s a brave new world for El Salvador…

El Salvador just bought 200 new coins.



We now hold 400 #bitcoin#BitcoinDay 🇸🇻 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 6, 2021

An upward curve…

Historical prices of #Bitcoin on this day:



2013 – $100

2014 – $500

2015 – $250

2016 – $600

2017 – $4,500

2018 – $6,500

2019 – $10,000

2020 – $10,000

2021 – $51,000



What is your 2022 price prediction? — Dan Held (@danheld) September 6, 2021

Reads like poetry…

“The proof-of-work chain is the solution to the synchronisation problem, and to knowing what the globally shared view is without having to trust anyone.” — Satoshi Nakamoto — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) September 2, 2021

