Gut feeling: The way to support your mental health through food

We all have our favourite foods. But do you know the science behind why certain foods can affect our brains and how we feel?

We all have favourite foods that we turn to. Ones that provide us with comfort, satisfaction, a sense of wellbeing and, of course, help boost our mood on a gloomy day. But did you know there is actual science behind why certain foods can affect our brains and how we feel?

Dr Emily Prpa, a nutritionist and science manager at probiotic drink Yakult, comments: “Certain foods could impact how we feel because of the close relationship and continuous back-and-forth communication between our gut and our brain – known as the gut-brain axis.

“Scientists have now realised the important role of your gut bugs (and looking after your gut health) plays in both physical and mental wellbeing; your brain “talks” to all organs in the body, but your gut also “talks” back to your brain.

“At the heart of this connection lies the gut’s nervous system, known as the enteric nervous system (ENS). The ENS has long been known to control digestion, but now we know it can work both independently of and with the brain, impacting both our physical and mental wellbeing. This is why the ENS is often called the body’s “second brain”.”

“This nerve network is connected to your brain via the vagus nerve, which carries messages both from the brain to your gut and back again. The gut microbiota (collection of gut bugs) helps to regulate this function of the gut-brain axis.

Moreover, the routes of communication between gut microbes and the brain are varied and complex, and understanding is still evolving.

There appear to be many pathways involved including immune, neurological, endocrine and nervous system pathways. For instance, our beneficial gut bugs can actively promote the production of tryptophan, the building block for serotonin – also known as the “happy hormone”.

Notably, tryptophan has the capacity to cross the blood-brain barrier, with the potential to directly influence mood and overall well-being.”

Did you know… It’s your ENS that gives you ‘butterflies’ before a date, or sick to the stomach for a big work presentation

Foods for mood and potential effects

Mediterranean diet

Research shows that a modified Mediterranean diet for 12 weeks significantly decreased symptoms in depressed individuals and reduced their severity of anxiety. The research focused on increasing diet quality with a focus on 12 key food groups: whole grains, vegetables, fruit, legumes, unsweetened dairy foods (such as natural yoghurt), raw and unsalted nuts, fish, lean red meat, chicken, eggs and olive oil.

High-fibre foods

A growing body of research has suggested that having a healthy, balanced diet that’s rich in plant foods (i.e. fibre) may reduce the risk of depression. Some versatile fibre sources are tempeh and black beans.

Foods containing tryptophan

Tryptophan is a precursor of serotonin (known as the “happy hormone”), which is important for mood. It is found in a wide variety of protein-containing foods, including eggs, cheese, meat (especially turkey) and fish. Even staples such as wholegrains (oats, brown rice, quinoa) and sweet potatoes carry within them the potential to contribute to our ‘happiness quotient’.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3s are a type of fat that your body cannot make, but are vital for health, so you must get them from your diet. These fatty acids have been linked to improved mood and cognitive function. They can be found in oily fish such as salmon and mackerel, as well as chia seeds, walnuts, flaxseeds and rapeseed oil for those looking for a plant-based alternative.

B-vitamins

There is evidence that B vitamins may help reduce stress in healthy individuals. They can be found in meats such as turkey and tuna, as well as legumes (pulses or beans), potatoes, whole grains, bananas and chili peppers. A colourful stir-fry with a mix of lentils and an assortment of vegetables over a bed of brown rice is a tasty way to easily obtain these vitamins.

Hydration

It may sometimes be overlooked, but hydration is essential for optimal brain function and mood regulation. It’s not surprising that dehydration can lead to feelings of fatigue and irritability. Besides just drinking water, water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables also contribute to overall hydration levels. Think watermelon, cucumber, strawberries and celery.

Dr Emily adds: “It’s important to remember that while these foods hold the potential to bolster our mood, they are just one facet of a holistic approach to well-being. Exercise, adequate sleep, and effective stress management are equally vital components.”