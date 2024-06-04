Full 2025 F1 driver line-up after Perez signs on with Red Bull

Sergio Perez re-signed with Red Bull on Tuesday, extending his stint at the F1 team by another two years.

It ends speculation, albeit minimal, of a move to sign Carlos Sainz Jr for next year after he was ditched in favour of Lewis Hamilton by Ferrari.

So with that in mind, here is the updated 2025 driver line-up for next season in what will be the final year of racing before a raft of new rules come into the sport.

Only three teams – Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren – have their official line-ups confirmed but Aston Martin technically also have their roster completed.

Williams, Mercedes and Stake have one of their two seats sorted for next season.

Visa RB, Haas and Alpine are yet to secure a single driver for next year. Sainz remains the hottest ticket in town but the likes of Esteban Ocon remain in talks with teams.

F1 driver roster 2025

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll* Williams Alex Albon Unknown Mercedes George Russell Unknown Stake Nico Hulkenberg Unknown Visa Cash App RB Unknown Unknown Haas Unknown Unknown Alpine Unknown Unknown 2025 updated

Lance Stroll* is on a rolling contract and though he is not confirmed for 2025 it is likely he will take a seat at the team owned by his father.