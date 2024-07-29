Full 2025 F1 driver line-up as Sainz signs for Williams

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will join Williams on a F1 deal that will see him leave the Tifosi for at least three years.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will join Williams on a F1 deal that will see him leave the Tifosi for at least three years.

Out of a 2025 seat since Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton before the start of the season, a number of teams have been on the hunt for the Spaniard.

But Williams have won the race meaning Sainz will join Alex Albon at the racing team in place of Logan Sargeant.

“It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision,” Sainz said.

“However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport.”

Team principal James Vowles said: “Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties.

“Carlos has demonstrated time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with race-winning pedigree, and this underlines the upwards trajectory we are on. Carlos brings not just experience and performance, but also a fierce drive to extract every millisecond out of the team and car; the fit is perfect.

“I also want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead.”

F1 driver line-up