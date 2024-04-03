Vettel hints at F1 return after talks with Mercedes boss Wolff

SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 24: Sebastian Vettel during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has hinted at a return to the paddock after admitting he has spoken to a number of team principals, including Toto Wolff.

Mercedes boss Wolff is looking to fill the seat which will be left vacated by Lewis Hamilton when the Brit swaps the Silver Arrows for Ferrari at the start of next season.

The move leaves Prancing Horse driver Carlos Sainz without a seat for the 2025 season with many others set to be vying for a seat alongside George Russell at Mercedes.

“I am speaking to Toto. I don’t know if that qualifies as Mercedes, but about other things,” the German said.

“I’m talking to a lot of people because I know them, but not very specific. I mean obviously it does cross my mind, I do think about it, but it’s not the main thought.

“I have three kids at home, it’s busy every day, so there’s a lot of other thoughts I have. There’s ideas that I have.

“Events that I’m planning going forwards, so I did speak to a lot of other team principals as well, and not only about racing. There’s thoughts, but nothing concrete at the minute.”

Vettel won four world championships for Red Bull and spent two seasons with Aston Martin before leaving F1.

At 36, he would be behind only 42-year-old Fernando Alonso and 39-year-old Lewis Hamilton in terms of age.