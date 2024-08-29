Wolff riles rival Horner again by talking up Verstappen Mercedes move

Max Verstappen has had talks with Mercedes and Toto Wolff amid turmoil for Red Bull and Christian Horner

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has risked further riling Red Bull rival Christian Horner by admitting to ongoing talks with their world champion driver Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 but has discussed a switch to Mercedes with Wolff this season amid turbulence at the Austrian-owned team.

Horner appeared to take a swipe at Wolff after Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix when he said he found it “surprising how much open discussion there is in the media about this topic”.

The Mercedes principal has all but given up on luring Verstappen to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton next season, but has continued to talk up the chances of a future move.

“There was a moment, or there was an opportunity, to at least have conversations of what it could be in the future, and this is what we did,” Wolff told BBC Sport.

“We have not given each other any timings. It is more like, keep the communication channel open, while knowing that his priority is to make it function with Red Bull and our priority will be to make it function with the two drivers we have.”

Verstappen has won the last three drivers’ titles with Red Bull and looked bound for a fourth in a row after starting this season with seven wins from the first 10 races.

They have since fallen off the pace, however, and the 26-year-old is now without a win in five races, allowing McLaren and Lando Norris to eat into his championship lead.

Meanwhile, tensions behind the scenes at Red Bull, including a complaint about inappropriate behaviour by Horner that was dismissed, have raised doubts about Verstappen’s future.

“Red Bull was the dominant car at the beginning of the season. And that changed a bit. It’s Max Verstappen dominant at the moment,” Wolff added.

“And the relationships were dysfunctional. I’m not sure they are back in a great place, but it is what it is.”

Mercedes are expected to promote 18-year-old Italian Formula 2 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli to F1 for the 2025 season. He will drive alongside George Russell.

“Without pre-empting too much about next year’s drivers, when such talent comes up, it’s not right either to park someone, or place someone with another team,” Wolff said.

“You will only find out if someone is ready for F1 when you throw them in the cold water. I think Kimi is prepared. We are doing the utmost to give him testing days.”

The F1 season continues this week at Monza, where the Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.