‘A bit messy’: Verstappen proud to win fourth title despite Red Bull crisis

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: 2024 F1 World Max Verstappen clinched another Formula 1 world championship by finishing fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team in the Paddock after the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has hailed his fourth Formula 1 drivers’ championship as his most impressive yet after sealing the title with two races to spare in Las Vegas.

The Dutchman had to overcome a crisis at Red Bull which saw team principal Christian Horner accused of inappropriate behaviour, design mastermind Adrian Newey leave and rivals McLaren produce consistently faster cars.

But Verstappen finished fifth in Las Vegas, one place ahead of closest challenger Lando Norris, to establish an unassailable lead in the standings and equal the title tallies of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost.

“For most of the season – I would say for 70 per cent of the season – we didn’t have the fastest car, but we extended our lead. So that is definitely something that I’m very proud of,” he said.

“The beginning of the year was, let’s say, a bit messy. But I think I’m quite calm in those situations. It is very difficult to disturb me with anything. I am very focused on the racing side of things. And I know that when I sit in the car, I forget about everything.

“To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I didn’t think was possible. In a way, I am relieved, but I am very happy, too. It is just incredible and very special.”

George Russell led home Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two on Saturday night, with Carlos Sainz pipping Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to the final podium place.

Verstappen was next, extending his title lead over Norris to 63 points, but played down his ambitions of matching Ferrari-bound Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven F1 titles.

“It’s not something that I set out to do. I’m already very proud to win four,” he added.

“At the end of the day, winning one or seven, it’s the same thing, right? I am very excited to see what we can do next year. But for now, I’m just going to enjoy the moment.”