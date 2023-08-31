Hamilton and Russell stick with Mercedes F1 outfit

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions which will see them remain with the Silver Arrows’ Formula 1 team until the end of 2025.

There have long been questions surrounding the future of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton given his recent results in a struggling Mercedes car.

Russell’s stay has been extended a year on from his first victory for the team last year since joining from Williams.

Mercedes stick, not twist

Hamilton said: “We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal.

“Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.”

Russell said: “I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the Junior programme back in 2017. It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025.”

Red Bull have been the dominant force this year and have won every race thus far.

Max Verstappen, who is on course for his third successive world title, leads the Driver Standings by 138 points.

Hamilton controversially had a eighth title taken from him by Verstappen in 2021 and it fuelled suggestions of the Brit’s exit from the sport.

But Hamilton sticking around is good for the sport, with the 38-year-old key to gripping supporters towards the sport year after year.

Team principal Toto Wolff said of the line-up: “Continuing with our current driver line-up was a straightforward decision.

“We have the strongest pairing on the grid and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward. The strength and stability they provide will be key building blocks for our future success.”