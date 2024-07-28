F1 Driver Standings after Russell disqualified and Hamilton wins at Spa

George Russell handed Mercedes their third Formula 1 win in four races after he held off his teammate to take victory at Spa.

Lewis Hamilton won his second F1 race in three races after teammate George Russell was disqualified over the weight of his car.

Having started sixth on the grid, Russell claimed his second win of the season in Belgium from Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri – who was closing with great speed in the dying laps.

But Russell was forced to give up the win after being referred to the stewards over the weight of his car.

It means Hamilton, leaving Mercedes for Ferrari next season, will inherit the win as the paddock heads into the summer break.

Rival team Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner said: “You have to carry enough fuel to do the sample otherwise you’re suing fuel as ballast.

“Really sad news for George but a mistake in their calculations.”

The Formula 1 paddock will now take a month off for the summer break before returning at the end of August in the Netherlands.

Max Verstappen leads the Driver Standings from Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Some suggest this could be the final F1 race in which we see Sergio Perez in a Red Bull after the Mexican failed to capitalise on his front row start, adding to his season long woes.

F1 Driver Standings