English football transfer spending tops £1.7bn in 2022

Clubs in England spent three times more than any other country on men’s international transfer business last year, Fifa data has revealed.

A total of £1.78 was spent in transfers in 2022, over £1bn more than the second placed side Italy, who spent £543m.

A total of 12.5 per cent of the total £5.24bn spent in 2022 came from the top 10 transfers with six of those being moves to England.

Real Madrid’s acquisition of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco was the most expensive individual deal at around €80m.

A record £2.7m was spent on the women’s game with 2022 seeing the most expensive women’s deal in history when England midfielder Kiera Walsh moved from Manchester City to Barcelona for £400,000.

Top 10 moves in 2022

1. Aurelien Tchouameni (Monaco – Real Madrid)

2. Darwin Nunez (Benfica – Liverpool)

3. Antony (Ajax – Manchester United)

4. Casemiro (Real Madrid – Manchester United)

5. Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus – Bayern Munich)

6. Ferran Torres (Manchester City – Barcelona)

7. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund – Manchester City)

8. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad – Newcastle United)

9. Luis Diaz (Porto – Liverpool)

10. Raphinha (Leeds United – Barcelona)

Top 10 Premier League-related transfers ever

Phillippe Coutinho to Barcelona Jack Grealish to Man City Eden Hazard to Real Madrid Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Paul Pogba to Man United Gareth Bale to Real Madrid Antony to Man United Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid Harry Maguire to Man United Jadon Sancho to Man United

The 2023 transfer window closes on Tuesday night with the Premier League already outspending other leagues.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League and are five points clear of Manchester City in second.

Newcastle United and Manchester United make up the top four with Tottenham in fifth.

Bournemouth, Everton and Southampton are in the relegation places at the moment with the Cherries level on points with 17th-placed Wolves.