Cryptocurrency prices hold their nerve as all eyes turn on the Fed’s next move

Cryptocurrency markets continue to hold on to the optimism of the past week. Bitcoin is still trading above the important $20,000 mark, up 0.40% since yesterday, while Ethereum is up 1%, changing hands for $1,368.

The price of the leading cryptocurrency by market cap has grown by roughly 4.5% in the last week, while Ethereum has followed in its tracks with upward movement of 3%.

It’s a divergence from the movements of the major indices in traditional equity markets. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones have all dipped in the red this morning, albeit by less than a percentage point.

Investors are awaiting the jobs report by the US Labor Department tomorrow, which would indicate whether the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hiking over the past year is having the desired effect.

Employment numbers are considered to be one the most important economic indicators. Experts have intimated at a drop in job numbers, which may lead to the Fed taking a more dovish stance going forward.

Will we see cryptocurrency markets follow its own path in the coming weeks?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $964.779 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 5 October 2022, at a price of $20,160.72. The daily high yesterday was $20,343.75 and the daily low was $19,801.80.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $386.18 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.38 trillion and Tesla is $749.15 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $36.096 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 47.84%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 26, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.69. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 53.75. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is the only asset that guarantees you a future, an issuance rate, a monetary policy. I trust in Bitcoin because I do not have to trust anybody” Jack Mallers, founder of Zap, an instant payment solution

What they said yesterday

Important thread…

#Bitcoin solved the 5,000-year-old Byzantine Generals problem.



But WTF is that anyway?

– a thread – pic.twitter.com/Fmih5yAMWb — Bold – the ₿itcoin Credit Card (@BoldBitcoin) October 5, 2022

One step forward, two steps back…

JUST IN: 🇪🇺 EU to require #Bitcoin wallet providers check users' identities – CoinDesk.



Good luck with that. — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 5, 2022

Time flies when you’re having fun…

The first website to buy #bitcoin went online 13 years ago today pic.twitter.com/loSpsa1URx — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) October 5, 2022

Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

