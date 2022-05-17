Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

The Business Book Awards honoured writer Erica Stanford for her work – Crypto Wars – in a glittering ceremony in the City of Westminster last night.

Erica receiving the award on stage

Erica – widely known in London’s digital asset circles as the driving force behind the successful Crypto Curry Club – was among dozens of writers gathered at ‘8 Northumberland Avenue’ to be recognised for their books.

Crypto Wars – a chronicle of some of the world’s most shocking cryptocurrency scams – received the Highly Commended award in the Specialist Business Book category.

“It was such a nice surprise to be nominated for the awards, so I’m totally blown away that Crypto Wars got through the hundreds of amazing entries,” Erica told Crypto AM.

“It was so nice so see so many people – judges and people involved in the awards who had read the book, come up to me to say how much they’d liked it, how their kids had even asked to read it, how they’d shared it with family and friends and really enjoyed the writing. And, also, that they now know more about crypto and felt that they’d be more able to spot scams and not fall for them.

“It goes to show how mainstream cryptocurrency has now become, with so many people now feeling they need to know more.”