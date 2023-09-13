Crypto AM Summit and Awards open for entries

Entries for the fourth annual Crypto AM Summit and Awards are now open.

The prestigious ceremony, preceded by a gala dinner, is regarded as one of the premier awards events in the crypto and blockchain calendar.

And this year it takes place at the stunning Honourable Artillery Company headquarters in the City of London next month.

Showcasing and celebrating individuals and organisations that are considered leaders in their field, the gala dinner and ceremony takes place on the evening of Wednesday October 11.

This year, entries are being accepted in video form. Nominations can be sent using a WeTransfer link to camsa23@cityam.com. Videos should be no more than five minutes in length.

The awards conclude the annual two-day summit featuring around 30 discussion sessions and talks, with more than 100 speakers from around the world.

A VIP reception will be held on the evening of Monday October 9 to receive and welcome honoured guests ahead of the summit.

James Bowater, Crypto AM editor-at-large, said he was looking forward to declaring the event open, and enjoying the conclusion to a trio of digital asset events showcasing London Web3 Week.

“We have been tirelessly connecting the community for several years now and, with every passing year, we see this particular event grow and grow,” he said.

“Each of our four events of the year are uniquely different, and always shine a spotlight on the remarkable amount of talent in our community.

“But the Crypto AM Summit and Awards are the gold standard of what we do as we reflect what our great city is endeavouring to do by also welcoming our global industry leaders to London.

“The awards this year will be extremely competitive, so start putting your videos together and submitting them as soon as possible.”

Categories this year include…

Best start-up

Best Accelerator, VC or Investor

Best Innovation in Education

Best Digital Asset Law Firm

Best Contribution from an Asset Management Firm

Best Digital Asset Exchange

Best Community Building & Enhancement

Best Digital Asset Custodian

Best Staking Product

Best Sustainability Innovation

Best use of AI, Analytics or Audit

Best Cyber Security or Fraud protection Innovation

Best AR / VR or Metaverse Project

Best Web3 Gaming Project

Best Enterprise Blockchain

Outstanding Contribution to the ReFI Sector

Outstanding Technological Innovation of the Year

Outstanding Regulation and Compliance Impact

Best Insurance Innovation

Outstanding Industry Influencer or Personality

Most outstanding contribution to the industry

Closing date: 11pm, Friday September 22.

For further details visit the CAMSA23 website.