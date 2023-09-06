Welcome to the Crypto AM Summit & Awards – your gateway to the cutting edge of the digital asset universe! 🚀

Get ready to embark on a journey that transcends boundaries and unlocks the limitless potential of digital assets. The Crypto AM Summit & Awards is your backstage pass to the global elite of this dynamic industry, where every facet of the digital asset space comes alive.

Exclusive Kick-off Reception

Mark your calendars for the evening of October 9th, as we roll out the red carpet for an exclusive kick-off drinks reception. Here, you’ll have a rare opportunity to mingle with some of the world’s most influential figures in blockchain, digital assets, and Web3. Connect, network, and gain insights from the trailblazers themselves.

Day One: Knowledge Unleashed

The summit kicks into high gear on October 10th with a powerhouse lineup of keynotes and panel discussions. This is your golden ticket to learning new skills, staying ahead of the curve, and delving into the very latest trends shaping the digital asset landscape. Our experts will equip you with invaluable insights that can propel your journey in this exciting realm.

Day Two: Star-Studded Insights

As the summit continues into Day Two, we bring some of the industry’s highest-profile speakers to the stage. Prepare for an illuminating experience filled with keynote talks, fireside chats, and engaging debates that promise to broaden your horizons. Gain firsthand knowledge from luminaries who are charting the course for the future of digital assets.

Crypto AM Awards: Celebrating Excellence

As the summit reaches its crescendo, we’ll roll out the red carpet once more, but this time for the fourth annual Crypto AM Awards. These accolades honor those who have emerged victorious from a rigorous independent judging process, securing their position as the best in their respective categories. It’s a night of celebration and recognition for excellence in the digital asset realm.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this ground breaking event that’s set to redefine the digital asset landscape. Join us at the Crypto AM Summit & Awards and let’s shape the future of finance together.

Stay tuned for more updates, and be sure to mark your calendars for this momentous occasion. 🗓️

The Crypto AM Awards 2023

Best start up In honour of every individual and business who has strived to achieve or failed in their valiant attempts and tried again and again. We will be applauding a start-up worthy of all our praise. Best Accelerator, VC or Investor Fuelling the fires of innovation, development and entrepreneurship, the industry’s accelerators and VCs are recognised for their remarkable work. Best Innovation in Education In honour of academia educators, researchers or scientists who have made exceptional gains in advancing our knowledge of the transformative power of blockchain technology.

Best Digital Asset Law Firm A salute to keen-eyed legal eagles who patrol our industries with utter diligence and total care, ensuring we stay within the boundaries of lawful frameworks. Best Contribution from an Asset Management Firm A doff of the cap to those behemoths of the financial world who are not only having their heads turned by digital assets, but also embracing the many use cases. Best Digital Asset Exchange There are hundreds of crypto exchanges in the world, each one different from the other. But which one has caught our judges’ eyes over the last year?

Best Community Building & Enhancement Healthy communities are proving to be powerhouses driving platforms and doing the heavy lifting for many projects. But which community is proving itself to be head and shoulders above them all? Best Digital Asset Custodian Saluting the unsung heroes of our digital world – the people responsible for the safekeeping of our digital assets Best Staking Product Recognition for the crypto staking companies offering the most praiseworthy staking options or mechanisms for investors to earn rewards.

Best Sustainability Innovation Honouring those who are making headway in the changing landscape of a greener future. Best use of AI, Analytics or Audit FA toast to the companies and individuals embracing the seemingly impossibly high-tech world of artificial intelligence and applying it to financial use cases. Best Cyber Security or Fraud protection Innovation Heaping praise on the hard work of the good guys in the face of ever more sophisticated bad guys.

Best AR / VR or Metaverse Project Great strides are being made in the seemingly unstoppable Web3 metaverse phenomenon. But who or what is the industry leader of this formidable pack? Best Web3 Gaming Project A crowded market in one of the world’s biggest and fastest-growing industries. Who will our judges single out in this epic battle royale? Best Enterprise Blockchain Celebrating the people and the companies who continue to deliver permissioned business solutions through streamlining processes at scale. Outstanding Contribution to the ReFI Sector Recognising those individuals or organisations that have gone above and beyond to advance adoption and help further the values of regenerative finance to the wider world. Outstanding Technological Innovation of the Year Honouring those who are making headway in the changing landscape of a greener future. Outstanding Regulation and Compliance Impact Applauding and giving credit to the army of tireless individuals at the sharp end of the complex world of crypto assets, digital assets and DeFi. Best Insurance Innovation With so much risk, innovation and insurance is essential, but who has shown the way with the most leading edge product. Outstanding Industry Influencer or Personality There’s no denying that the wide and colourful world of cryptocurrency, DeFi, and blockchain has its fair share of characters with astonishing social reach, but which individual has been the face of the past 12 months? Most outstanding contribution to the industry As Crypto AM continues to commit to connecting the community, our top award goes to the individual who has shined brightest this last year.

The Crypto AM Awards Judges 2022

Dr Jane Thomason Summit Director Dr Jane is the Emeritus Chair of the World Metaverse Council, and on the editorial board of “Journal of Metaverse”. She is the author of “Advancements in the New World of Web 3” (2023). She was featured by CNN in “Decoding the Secrets of the Metaverse,” and is AIBC Eurasia as “Web 3 Leader of the Year”. Loretta Joseph Co chair IDAXA Currently, Loretta is the consultant to the Commonwealth Secretariat on Virtual assets, co-chair of IDAXA, Chair Australian Digital finance Standards council . Deputy Chair, ADC Advisory, ADC Forum Australia and member Global think-tank, Digital Assets, Salzburg Forum. Loretta is also the Fintech consultant at the Bank of Mauritius and Vanuatu Financial Services Commission Vanuatu and Member of the Board, JamboPay Kenya. James Ramsden KC Partner & Founder – Astraea Group James Ramsden KC is a Partner and co-founder of Astraea Group, a multidisciplinary law firm which has forged an unrivalled expertise around the developing field of decentralised finance and cryptocurrency. James specialises in complex and high value dispute resolution and international arbitration and is instructed as Lead Counsel in some of the most significant cases in the area of cryptocurrency. Dotun Rominiyi director of emerging technology Heads emerging technology globally for the capital markets division of LSEG. Steering adoption of blockchain and DLT across the group’s capital markets businesses. A career history in video games and financial services with expertise that includes software

engineering and architecture, product design and delivery, blockchain and DLT, high performance computing as well as real-time and scalable distributed systems.

Katie Evans Chief Business Development and Communications Officer- Swarm Katie Evans is Chief Business Development and Communications Officer at Swarm with over a decade of experience in financial markets, focusing on crypto, equities and commodities. Before Swarm, she worked at multi-asset retail investment platform eToro, where she worked with market analysts and comms specialists across Europe, APAC and the US. Jonny Fry CEO- TeamBlockchain Jonny Fry is the CEO of TeamBlockchain Ltd, an advisor to various firms also Chairman at Gem Cap UK. For 20 +years he was a CEO of a UK listed asset management firm. Jonny is been the author of “Digital Bytes” which offers weekly insights into the global applications of blockchain technology and digital assets across various industries and jurisdictions. Jonny Fry is a recognised figure in blockchain and digital assets sectors and was voted Crypto A.M. 2022 “Influencer of The Year”. Sophia Shluger Chief Commercial Officer- PV01 Sophia is Chief Commercial Officer at PV01, a leading global blockchain finance provider. Operating between blockchain and traditional capital markets, PV01 enables fixed income assets to be issued, traded and settled on chain. She is the former MD of Amber Group Europe, a Venture Partner at VNTR Capital, a financial services executive and a global business development professional with over 15 years of track record and deal-making experience from Goldman Sachs, XP, Santander Investment Securities and American Express. On Yavin Founder and managing partner- Cointelligence and Co-Founder and CBO- Syndika On Yavin, Founder and managing partner at Cointelligence Fund and Co-Founder and CBO at Syndika. At the start of 2021 he launched Cointelligence Fund, an early stage venture capital crypto fund focused on the metaverse and blockchain based games, where he serves as Managing Partner. In 2023, On co-founded Syndika, a premier Web3 and AI syndicate, with full-scale capabilities to support startups, corporates, and initiatives.

Helen Disney Director- Blockchain Helen Disney is Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at The Realization Group and the founder of Unblocked. She is co-author of the book ‘The Era of Convergence’ which will be published in late 2023. Harry Horsefall CEO- Flight Story Harry is a serial entrepreneur with a long track record of founding, scaling and directing cutting-edge firms at the forefront of the web3. Building a bluechip web3 marketing agency with Flight3 and Zebu Live. With over a decade of experience in the blockchain space, Harry is an established thought leader, and one of the industry’s most vocal proponents build. In a previous life, he built and sold his music festival.

A Look Back At The 2022 Crypto AM Summit & Awards

Hosted over two days, the Crypto A.M. London Blockchain & DeFi Summit Incorporating The Crypto A.M. City of London Roundtables will celebrate innovation and excellence by exploring the most recent developments in AI, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Digital Assets and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

Following the conference last year we held the 3rd annual awards were held at London’s premier annual honours ceremony spanning the worlds of cryptocurrency, blockchain and DeFi. With fourteen awards, judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders, we’ve got the whole space covered.