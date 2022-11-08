Countdown to the Crypto AM Summit and Awards 2022: Introducing the headline partners

With only 14 days to go, the countdown to one of the most hotly anticipated events on the crypto calendar is well and truly on.

The Crypto AM Summit and Awards 2022 begins with a VIP reception on Tuesday November 22 before kicking off two days of world class discussion, debate and networking ahead of a glittering awards ceremony at the Leonardo Royal St Pauls, London, on Thursday November 24.

So let us introduce you to our headline partners…

Binance Academy

Binance Academy is an open access blockchain and crypto learning portal that hosts free educational resources in over 20 languages. Read articles, watch videos, and take online courses on a variety of topics, including blockchain, cryptocurrency, security, technology, and more. For more information, visit https://academy.binance.com/en.

Cardano Foundation

An independent Swiss-based non-profit that oversees and supervises the advancement of Cardano. The Foundation are the legal custodians of the Cardano brand and work with IOHK and EMURGO to ensure that Cardano is being developed and promoted as a secure, transparent, and accountable solution for positive global change. The Cardano Foundation sets the direction for decentralised economic empowerment, working with regulators in different jurisdictions to shape blockchain legislation and commercial standards, and empowering the Cardano community to leverage the Cardano protocol to solve real-life problems.

The City of London Corporation

The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally-successful UK. Based in Guildhall, the City Corporation looks after and promotes the City of London. It is headed by the Lord Mayor with the Court of Common Council being its main decision-making body.

Jade City

Jade City is a next-generation virtual economy designed to be the first trustless platform where physical jade and other precious stones can be freely traded and stored as NFTs. This groundbreaking project is being delivered by a highly experienced team with backgrounds in traditional mining, commodities, blockchain and education.

The headline sponsors are joined by general partners Astraea Group, Minima Global, FMFW, Luno, World Mobile, Archax, Sardine, Coinweb, Block Dojo, Tingo, Cudos, Clay Nation, Inspira Wealth, CMS Law and Matrixport.

Dozens of speaker sessions have been lined up across the summit schedule, featuring key figures from every corner of the industry ahead of the awards ceremony. There are 20 honours up for grabs, all meticulously deliberated over by an expert panel of independent judges.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here… Crypto AM Summit & Awards 2022 – CityAM