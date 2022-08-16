The Crypto AM annual summit and awards returns to the spectacular Leonardo Royal Hotel London St. Paul’s this November, featuring some of the cryptocurrency and blockchain world’s most prominent figures.
Two days of discussion and debate, coupled with workshops and world-class networking, will culminate in one of the industry’s most glamorous and prestigious events – the Crypto AM Awards 2022.
Hosted by our very own James Bowater, we will be handing out awards in no less than 20 categories at our gala dinner on Thursday November 24.
This event is a guaranteed sell-out, so ensure you book your tickets early and take advantage of our early-bird rate which expires on Thursday September 15.
To reserve your place at the crypto event of the year, email CAMSummit22@cityam.com.
Hosted over two days, the third annual Crypto A.M. Summit & Awards will celebrate innovation and excellence by exploring the most recent developments in AI, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Digital Assets and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). The VIP welcome drinks, both days of the summit and the awards will be hosted at the Royal Leonardo Hotel St Pauls
The summit will offer delegates the opportunity to attend roundtables and panel discussions exploring AI Blockchain & Quantum Frontier, DeFi, Metaverse & Web 3.0, Professional Advisory & Regulation, and VCs, Incubators & Start ups. The keynote speakers are some of the leading global minds in their space. Our panels have been curated to offer varying perspectives in the rapidly evolving ecosystem. And our fireside chats will give you access to insights and Q&A from our highly regarded speakers and hosts.
Following the conference will be the Crypto A.M. Awards — London’s premier annual honours ceremony spanning the worlds of cryptocurrency, blockchain and DeFi. With fourteen awards, judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders, we’ve got the whole space covered.
Agenda
The agenda and running order for the day will be released on the 1st of September. Some teasers include “Navigating Crypto as a Venture Fund”, “Regulatory Advances in Crypto”, “The Future if Crypto Payments” and “New Age of Digital – Web 3 and the Metaverse, NFT Economy – the role of DEFI in the Metaverse” with more sessions being added daily. Watch this space and social media for further speaker and agenda announcements.
2021 Speakers
Abradat Kamalpour – Jones Day
Thomas Power
Alastair Band – Boson Protocol
Alex Lightman – Keemoji
Alissa Ostrove – CryptoCompare
Amelie Arras – Zumo
Amit Pradhan – SVBS
Anna Melton – FMFW Ltd
Barry E James – BBFTA
Blair Halliday – Gemini
Bob Liscouski – Quantum Computing Inc.
Bridget Greenwood – The Bigger Pie
Charles Kerrigan – CMS Law
Chloë Diamond – Swash
Clem Chambers – Online Blockchain
Daniel Doll-Steinberg – Edenbase
Darren Parkin – City AM
Dotun Rominiyi – LSEG
Dr Chris Cleverly – Tingo Holdings
Dr Maxine Room CBE – Medacrii Associates
Elliot Hill – Cassiopeia Services
Eric Benz – Changelly
Eric Van der Kleij – EdenBase
Erica Stanford – Crypto Curry Club
Erika Federis – CMS Law
Erin Grover – Jacobi Asset Management
Grant Whitlock – GlobalBlock
Harriet Browning – ConsenSys
Helen Disney – The Realisation Group
Holly Atkinson – Boson Protocol
James Bernard – DMCC
James Bowater – City AM
Janis Legler – Mode
James Ramsden QC – Astraea Group
Jamie Burke – Outlier Ventures
Jason Deane – Bitcoin Pioneers (Luno)
Jason Meyers – Auditchain
Jeanette Seng – Mantle Fund
Jeff Hancock – Coinpass
Jonathan Hobbs – StopSaving.com
Justin Banon – Boson Protocol
Kate Baucherel – Galia Digital
Ken Olling – MELD
Konstantin Anissimov – CEX.IO
Laurent Kssis – 21 Shares
Lynn McConnell – Binance
Marcus Hughes – Coinbase
Mark Hipperson – Ziglu
Marta Piekarska-Geater – Balancer
Martha Reyes-Hulme – BEQUANT
Matt Hawkins – CUDOS
Monty Munford – Sienna Network
Nick Jones – Zumo
Pete Hill – CUDOS
Peter Habermacher – Aaro Capital
Ralf Glabischnig – CV Labs
Richard Jones – GlobalBlock
Rob Gaskell – Appold
Rob Grieg – Cornucopias
Samuel Daré – Akropolis
Stefania Barbaglio – Cassiopeia Services
Toby Lewis – Novum Insights
William Lovell – Bank of England
Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE
The Rt. Hon the Lord Mayor The City of London, Alderman William Russell
The Crypto AM Awards 2022
Education Award
In honour of academia educators, researchers, or scientists who have made exceptional gains in advancing our knowledge of the transformative power of blockchain technology.
Crypto Influencer of the Year
An individual, group or organisation that leverages their masses of followers to broadcast the best of blockchain and carry the crypto message to a wider audience.
Digital Asset Custodian Award
Saluting the unsung heroes of decentralised finance – the people responsible for the safekeeping of our digital assets.
Accelerator/VC Award
Fuelling the fires of innovation, development and entrepreneurship, the industry’s accelerators and VCs are recognised for their remarkable work.
Digital Asset Exchange Platform Award
There are hundreds of crypto exchanges in the world, each one different from the other. But which one has caught our eye over the last 12 months?
Deployment in FinTech Award
Recognising the technology, applications and services that have made a marked difference to the world of FinTech.
Start-up of the Year
In honour of every individual and business who has strived to achieve or failed in their valiant attempts and tried again and again, we will be applauding a start-up worthy of all our praise.
Regulation and Compliance
Applauding and giving credit to the army of tireless individuals at the sharp end of the complex world of DeFi – regulation.
Enterprise Blockchain
Celebrating the people and the companies who continue to deliver business solutions through streamlining processes at scale.
Personality of the Year
There’s no denying that the wide and colourful world of cryptocurrency and blockchain has its fair share of characters, but which individual has been the face of the past 12 months?
Best metaverse company
Great strides are being made in the seemingly unstoppable metaverse phenomenon. But who or what is the industry leader of this formidable pack?
Payment Service Provider Award
In honour of services providing third-party assistance to help businesses to enjoy innovative new ways to accept payment methods with safe and secure transactions.
Outstanding Contribution to the NFT Sector Award
Away from the apes and Fabergé punks, non-fungible tokens are making great strides in the future of provenance and ownership. We honour those achievements.
Best ESG of the Year (sponsored by Impact AM)
Recognising the organisations that are using blockchain technology to advance the sustainability and well-being of life on our planet. This year, the judges’ eyes will be on climate.
Institutional Award
A doff of the cap to those behemoths of the financial world who are not only having their heads turned by digital assets, but also embracing the many use cases.
Outstanding Contribution to the DeFi Sector Award
Recognising those individuals or organisations who have gone above and beyond to advance adoption and help further the values of decentralised finance to the wider world.
Outstanding Industry Contribution (Crypto) International
As Crypto AM continues to commit to connecting the community, we embrace the global impact of DeFi with an award for an outstanding international contribution.
Best Staking Product / Mechanism
Recognition for the crypto staking companies offering the most praiseworthy staking options or mechanisms for investors to earn rewards.
Best Campaign
Catching the attention of the public has been a dark art for centuries. Here, we honour those who are creating the marketing, advertising and PR campaigns for the future of finance.
Women in Blockchain
Our industry is blessed with some of the brightest female minds in any sector. With this award, we’re shining a light on individuals or groups who inspire people and encourage more women to join a male-dominated field.
The Crypto AM Awards Judges 2021
Amélie Arras
Marketing Director – Zumo
Amelie is a marketing and communications leader in the fintech and sector. Amélie has widely promoted the benefits of cryptocurrency and championed the work of women in this space. She has a rather unique background in the fintech and financial services sectors, she travelled over 16 countries around the world paying only with crypto, and experienced first-hand the real-life challenges of using an emerging payment method and technology. Amelie’s personal mission is to bring fun and accessibility to the fintech and crypto space. She is immensely passionate about supporting sustainable initiatives and collaboration in the finance and payments world.
Rob Gaskell
Founder & Partner of Appold
Rob is an investor and advisor to the emerging technology sector with over 28 years of experience in running and expanding international financial organisations
Appold is an emerging technology advisory and investment firm focused on fintech, blockchain and DeFi. More recently Appold set up a DeFi focused investment company, Appold DeFi.
Before setting up Appold, Rob was a co-founder of 2030 and President of the Pillar Project, both well-respected Blockchain companies. Before that Rob was a Director of Stonehage Fleming, one of the largest independent multi-service family offices, and Ermitage, a specialist asset manager, focused on the Hedge fund industry.
Outside of Appold, Rob runs networking groups for the digital assets industry and founded London Blockchain Forum with James Bowater.
Gokce ‘GG’ Gizer
Investments and Organisational Development
Gokce Gizer is passionate about leveraging digital technology to influence change for a sustainable future. She is leading the EdenBase fund’s investments, targeting companies with the potential to become super-performers by implementing frontier technology such as AI and Blockchain, and developing sustainable supergrowth programs for tech companies. During her time in New York, she served as the Contest Director of the Extreme Tech Challenge, with Semifinals at CES and Finals on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island. As part of ACTAI Global, she organized Crypto events in Davos during WEF and worked on the world’s first NFT for good, to support ocean conservation, launched at the Blockchain Summit in Morocco in 2018. GG has taught courses on innovation and sustainability, and has worked with hundreds of startups and global programs to create value for all stakeholders and payments world.
Alissa Ostrove
Chief of Staff – CryptoCompare
Alissa is the Chief of Staff at CryptoCompare, a global leader in digital asset data and indices. A passionate advocate of the potential of cryptocurrencies to transform global financial markets, she leverages her background in international development to propel CryptoCompare’s mission to promote greater transparency and provide trusted data on digital assets. In addition to spearheading CryptoCompare’s operations, marketing and events, Alissa leads CryptoCompare’s regulatory affairs and sits on the advisory councils of CryptoUK and Global Digital Finance (GDF). She co-chairs GDF’s working group on shared market surveillance and is a regular industry speaker. Alissa has been recognized as one of the top 100 women in crypto and blockchain. She has a Bachelor’s in Economics and Master’s of Science from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Last Year’s Event: The Inaugural Crypto AM Awards
The Inaugural Crypto AM Awards were hosted at Boisdale Canary Wharf in March 2020 and celebrated innovation and excellence.
The panel of judges included Emily Nicolle, City AM’s former Technology Editor; Eric Van Der Kleij, Chairman of Activeledger.io & Cofounder of Edenbase.io; Daniel Doll- Steinberg, Co-found Eden Base and ATARI Token Projects; Maya Zehavi, Founder & CEO of Stealthy New Venture; Naeem Aslan, Chief Market Analyst, Ava Trade; On Yavin, Founder & CEO of Contelligence; Rob Gaskell, Co- Founder 2030 Group; and Steve Good, Digital and Business Strategist, Entrepreneur, Author of Be Left Behind.
The recipients of the 2020 Award were working within AI, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Digital Assets and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), and included the following individuals and companies:
- Community Enhancement Award – CryptoCompare
- Service Provider Award – CMS Law
- Enterprise Blockchain Award – Cygnetise
- UX/UI Award – Zerion
- Educational Platform Award – Cointelligence
- Social Impact & Sustainability Award – Electroneum
- Payment Service Provider Award – Bitstamp
- Digital Asset Custodian Award – Gemini Trust
- Incubator / VC Award – Outlier Ventures
- Crypto Exchange Platform Award – Coinpass
- Deployment in Fintech Award – ConsenSys Codefi
- Outstanding Industry Contribution Award – Marta Piekarska-Geater, Hyperledger