BCB Group

BCB Group is a leading crypto-dedicated payment services provider, serving many of the industry’s

largest clients including Bitstamp, FTX, Crypto.com, Fireblocks, Galaxy, Gemini, Huobi and Kraken. BCB

Group provides payment services in over 30 currencies, FX, cryptocurrency liquidity, digital asset

custody and BLINC, which is BCB’s free, instant settlements network for the BCB client ecosystem.

As a crypto-native institution, we provide fully segregated and safeguarded crypto-friendly business

accounts to the full spectrum of the industry, from incumbents such as Wintermute and FTX to high-

growth enterprises and startups.

We offer access to 27 currencies including USD, GBP, EUR and CHF. We also act as an on/off-ramp for

buying and selling crypto for fiat, and vice-versa, alongside a broad suite of complementary services

Responding to corporate and institutional demand for essential and excellent infrastructure in digital

asset markets, BCB Group was created by established thought leaders in finance, regulation and

technology. Founded in the UK and developed to encompass key relationships across global financial

services communities, BCB Group is well positioned as one of the first multi-jurisdictional regulated

cryptocurrency service firms. BCB Group’s leadership executive team have worked for Barclays,

Paysafe, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, FIS, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Investec,

Lloyds Commercial Bank, Luno, Norton Rose Fulbright, FIS and Sun Life of Canada.