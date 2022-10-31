Day 2: Milton

Thursday 24th November 2022

TimeTitleSpeaker
9:30 – 10:00Metaverse – what’s really going on 
– A global perspective 
– Let’s look into the future		Moderator: Adam Funnell – VP, Accubits

Sheraz Ahmed – Managing Partner, Storm Partners
Conor Svensson – Founder and CEO, Web 3 labs  
Lousie Laing – Founder and CEO, Phyygital Twin
10:05 – 10:35Web 3 -The internet of value how will it change things 
Tradfi and Metaverse		Moderator: Elena Rivers – CEO, Unblockers 

Dereck Hoogenkamp – CEO, Yalla & Aeroverse 
Dr Sanjay Rout – CEO, Innovation Lab 
11:15 – 11:35 Coffee
12:10 – 12:45From loss to recovery – Using tracing and the courts to get Crypto BackModerator: Danielle Haston – Head of Global Asset Management, Chainalysis 

Matthew Green – Blockchain Litigation Lead, Shoosmiths
1:15 – 2:00Lunch
2:45 – 3:15Web 2 to Web 3 making the transitionModerator: Alastair Band – VP marketing, Beard on the Block 

Kate Levchuk – Futurist, Katie Goes Tech
Lenna Onto – Clay Nation 
Peter Shekelton – Director Institutional Sales, BitGo