Thursday 24th November 2022

Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Paul’s, London EC4V 5AJ

Summit Day one
TimeTitleSpeakers
9:00 – 9:20Opening keynoteMarcello Mari – SingularityDAO
10:00 – 10:30‘The regulatory and market challenges for CBDCs and stablecoins’Moderator: Lawrence Wintermeyer 

Nicole Sandler – Barclays 
Dotun Rominiyi – London Stock Exchange 
Lex Sokolin – Consensys
10:30 – 10:45Bitcoin around the GlobeJason Deane
10:45- 11:15How Digital Twinning can disrupt industries Moderator: Daniel Doll Steinberg – Edenbase 

Jason Banon – Boson Protocol
Marta Piekarska-Geater – Consensys
Threedium Speaker  
Sam Huber – LandVault
11:15 – 11:35Coffee and networking
11:35- 11:55Decarbonising CryptoNick Jones – Zumo
11:55 – 12:35ESG, Climate and CryptoModerator: Kate Baucherel

Ryan Lavelle – Mpowa  
Duncan Murray – Aniseed 
Ed Wethered – Calligraphy 
Walid Al Saqqaf– Rebalance Earth
J Adrian Rimmer – Just Carbon
12:35 – 1:15Enterprise Growth in the Blockchain Sector Moderator: Thomas Power 


Dr Chris Cleverly – Tingo International Holdings
David Karney – Worldline
1:15 – 2:00Lunch
2:00 – 2:35CeFi to DeFIModerator : Jillian Godsil

Shamyl Malik – Haruko 
Jess Houlgrave Checkout.com
Pavel Matveev – Wirex  
Ralf Kubli
Kate Rhodes – Paysafe
Anna Timone – Vertis
2:35 – 3.05Trading Stocks like Crypto and Crypto Like Stocks Clem Chambers – Online Blockchain   
Jeremy Sosabowski –  AlgoDynamix
3.15 – 4.00Coffee and networking (on level -1)