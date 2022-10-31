Day 1: Milton Room
Wednesday 23rd November 2022
|Time
|Title
|Speaker
|10:45 – 11:15
|Interoperability DeFi Metaverse and NFT
|Moderator: Stefania Barbaglio – Cassiopeia Services
Sean Kiernan – Founder, Greengage
Nick Jones – Founder and CEO, Zumo
Caroline Hughes – CEO, Lifetise
|11:15 – 11:35
|Coffee break
|11:35 – 12:00
|Education Neuro Diversity, Gender Bias, Web 3
|Moderator: Bridget Greenwood – MOD, The Bigger Pie
Stewart Harrison – HM Government of Gibraltar
Dr Maxine Rooms – CBE, Unyted World
William Ralston- Saul – COO, Crypto Academy
|12:30 – 12:45
|Keynote: MINIMA
|Hugo Feiler – MINIMA
|12:45 – 1:15
|NFT – The role of the creator economy
|Moderator: Jillian Godsil – Editor, Blockleaders.io
Tatiana Botskina – Founder, Mintycode
Alfredo Cramerotti – Co-director, Infinity art museum
Lee Cavaliere – Director, VOMA
|1:15 – 2:00
|Lunch
|2:30 – 3:00
|Web 3.0 Enterprise – is this the future of business
|Moderator: Thomas Power – Founder, BIP100Club
Jason Meyers – Founder, Audit Labs AG
Genevieve Leveille – CEO and Founder, Agri ledger
Robert Learney – Head of Technology – Distributed Systems, Digital Catapult
David Palmer – Blockchain lead, Vodafone
|3:15 – 3:30
|Getting the next 1 billion people online
|Josh Berger – Co- Founder, PKT Pal
|3:30 – 4:00
|NFT The importance of Sustainable Utility
|Moderator: Simon Hardie – Founder and CEO, Findexable
Gavin Berry – Founder, DMCC
Jason Tucker-Feltham – Founder and CEO, Venrai
Amit Rathore – Founder and CEO, Football Fan
Matthias Mende – Founder, Bonuz
|4:00 – 4:20
|Coffee
|4:20 – 5:00
|How Blockchain is revolutionising the Gaming sector
|Moderator: Dr Jane Thomason – Chair, Kasei Holdings
On Yavin – Managing Partner, Cointelligence.fund
Rob Greig – Co-Founder and CEO, Cornucopias
Ioana Surpateanu – CIO, Swash
Wesley Ellul –
|5:05 – 5:20
|UX Mass Adoption, NFT’s and DeFi
|Marc Blinder – CEO & Founder, AIKON