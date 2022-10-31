Day 1: Milton Room

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

TimeTitleSpeaker
10:45 – 11:15Interoperability DeFi Metaverse and NFT Moderator:  Stefania Barbaglio – Cassiopeia Services

 Sean Kiernan –  Founder, Greengage 
 Nick Jones – Founder and CEO, Zumo 
 Caroline Hughes –  CEO, Lifetise
11:15 – 11:35Coffee break
11:35 – 12:00Education Neuro Diversity, Gender Bias, Web 3Moderator: Bridget Greenwood – MOD, The Bigger Pie

Stewart Harrison – HM Government of Gibraltar
Dr Maxine Rooms – CBE, Unyted World
William Ralston- Saul – COO, Crypto Academy 
12:30 – 12:45Keynote: MINIMA Hugo Feiler –  MINIMA
12:45 – 1:15NFT – The role of the creator economyModerator: Jillian Godsil – Editor, Blockleaders.io

Tatiana Botskina – Founder, Mintycode 
Alfredo Cramerotti – Co-director, Infinity art museum
​​Lee Cavaliere – Director, VOMA
1:15 – 2:00Lunch
2:30 – 3:00Web 3.0 Enterprise – is this the future of businessModerator: Thomas Power – Founder, BIP100Club

Jason Meyers –  Founder, Audit Labs AG    
Genevieve Leveille – CEO and Founder, Agri ledger 
Robert Learney – Head of Technology – Distributed Systems, Digital Catapult 
David Palmer – Blockchain lead, Vodafone  
3:15 – 3:30Getting the next 1 billion people onlineJosh Berger – Co- Founder, PKT Pal
3:30 – 4:00NFT The importance of Sustainable UtilityModerator:  Simon Hardie – Founder and CEO, Findexable

Gavin Berry – Founder, DMCC
Jason Tucker-Feltham – Founder and CEO, Venrai
Amit Rathore – Founder and CEO, Football Fan
Matthias Mende – Founder, Bonuz
4:00 – 4:20Coffee
4:20 – 5:00How Blockchain is revolutionising the Gaming sectorModerator: Dr Jane Thomason – Chair, Kasei Holdings

On Yavin – Managing Partner, Cointelligence.fund
Rob Greig –  Co-Founder and CEO, Cornucopias 
Ioana Surpateanu –  CIO, Swash
Wesley Ellul –
5:05 – 5:20 UX  Mass Adoption, NFT’s and DeFiMarc Blinder – CEO & Founder, AIKON