Crypto AM’s James Bowater crowned ‘Blockchain Advisor of the Year’

Crypto AM founder and editor-at-large James Bowater has been named ‘Blockchain Advisor of the Year’ at the prestigious AIBC Awards in Malta.

The annual event is regarded as one of the premier awards nights in the blockchain calendar, and James faced stiff competition from some fellow big names in the industry, including Roger Ver, Wesley Ellul, Dustin Plantholt and Taku Tanaka.

However, a high voting volume carried the ‘Crypto Insider’ to victory with a staggering 23% of the public vote, and a third of the judges’ votes.

Accepting the award, James said he was honoured and humbled, “especially in such esteemed company”.

“Thank you Eman Pulis, Wesley Ellul, Max Jones and the whole AIBC team,” he added.

“I’d like to thank the wonderful projects that I love and support some of whom are here tonight – so in alphabetical order: Acta Finance, Boson Protocol, Coinweb, Cornucopias, CUDOS, DEGA, eTukTuk, KamPay, MELD, Q9 Capital, SEKAI, Sheesha Finance and, of course, World Mobile with whom my journey began.

“In my life I could not do what I do without the support of my team and the people in my life so a massive thank you to City AM, the Crypto AM team, the Jade Vault and Jade City teams and advisors, my assistant Rafa Oliveira who is here tonight and of course my love and right-hand Alex Bispo who sadly couldn’t be here. This is for you Alex! See you on Monday!”