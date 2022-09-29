Matt Hancock to deliver keynote speech at Crypto AM Summit and Awards 2022

Crypto champion MP Matt Hancock MP will be delivering a keynote address at the Crypto AM Summit and Awards in November.

The former Health Secretary has become a keen supporter of crypto and blockchain technology since leaving his Cabinet office last year.

In an exclusive interview with Crypto AM in May, the 43-year-old politician revealed he had a personal mission to get the UK to love cryptocurrency.

“If we can love crypto we can embrace it,” he said as the government announced plans to make Britain a global hub for digital assets.

“We can get a good strong regulatory system – a liberal regulatory system – that nevertheless has the rules there that are appropriate to the modern use of technology.”

In June, the MP for West Suffolk delivered a rousing address to the Crypto AM fourth anniversary gathering at The Boisdale in Canary Wharf, leaving many guests impressed by the minister’s passion for the crypto industry.

Speaking on the upcoming annual Crypto AM Summit and Awards, set for November 22 to 24, Mr Hancock said he was looking forward to continuing spreading the word about cryptocurrency.

“I am delighted to have been asked to speak at this year’s summit & awards ceremony, having watched Crypto AM go from strength to strength,” he said.

“Crypto combines my love of technology, which I’ve had since I worked in my family’s tech business, and my fascination with finance, which led me to spend five years at the Bank of England.

“Throughout history, new innovations have had to break down barriers and prejudice about how something is done and crypto is no different. The fact that President Zelensky has proactively argued for, made the case for, and changed the law in favour of the use of crypto in Ukraine is a real moment.

“I very much look forward to meeting many of City AM’s readers in November and discussing my mission to make Britain love crypto, because the UK succeeds when we embrace new technology.”

Returning to the spectacular Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s, the Crypto AM Summit and Awards will feature some of the industry’s most prominent figures.

Hosted by our very own James Bowater, two days of discussion and debate – coupled with workshops and world-class networking – will culminate in handing out honours in no less than 20 categories at our gala Thanksgiving-themed dinner on Thursday November 24.