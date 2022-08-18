Dates announced for Crypto AM Summit and Awards 2022

The annual Crypto AM Summit and Awards – one of the most prestigious events on the cryptocurrency and blockchain calendar – will be held from November 22 to November 24, it has been announced.

Returning to the spectacular Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s, the gathering will feature some of the industry’s most prominent figures.

Hosted by our very own James Bowater, two days of discussion and debate – coupled with workshops and world-class networking – will culminate in handing out awards in no less than 20 categories at our gala dinner on Thursday November 24.

Tickets for the event are guaranteed to sell-out, so ensure you book early and take advantage of our early-bird rate which expires on Thursday September 15.

To reserve your place at the crypto event of the year, email CAMSummit22@cityam.com.

This year’s head judge will be Stefania Barbaglio of Cassiopeia Services. She will be joined by Rob Gaskill (last year’s head judge) of Appold, Amelie Arras from Zumo, Gokce Gizer of Edenbase, Alissa Ostrove of CryptoCompare, Darren Ribeiro from City AM, Dotun Rominiyi of LSEG, thought-leader Dr Jane Thomason, Lawrence Wintermeyer of Elipses, and On Yavin from Cointelligence.

The judges have the task of choosing winners from each of the 20 awards categories:

Outstanding Contribution to Education

In honour of academia educators, researchers or scientists who have made exceptional gains in advancing our knowledge of the transformative power of blockchain technology.

Outstanding Contribution to the DeFi Sector

Recognising those individuals or organisations who have gone above and beyond to advance adoption and help further the values of decentralised finance to the wider world.

Enterprise Blockchain of the Year

Celebrating the people and the companies who continue to deliver business solutions through streamlining processes at scale.

Regulation & Compliance Award

Applauding and giving credit to the army of tireless individuals at the sharp end of the complex world of DeFi – regulation.

Accelerator or VC of the Year

Fuelling the fires of innovation, development and entrepreneurship, the industry’s accelerators and VCs are recognised for their remarkable work.

Digital Asset Exchange of the Year

There are hundreds of crypto exchanges in the world, each one different from the other. But which one has caught our eye over the last 12 months?

Digital Asset Custodian of the Year

Saluting the unsung heroes of decentralised finance – the people responsible for the safekeeping of our digital assets.

Best Deployment in FinTech of the Year

Recognising the technology, applications and services that have made a marked difference to the world of FinTech.

Payment Services Provider of the Year

In honour of services providing third-party assistance to help businesses to enjoy innovative new ways to accept payment methods with safe and secure transactions.

Most Innovative NFT Project of 2022

Away from the apes and Fabergé punks, non-fungible tokens are making great strides in the future of provenance and ownership. We honour those achievements.

Best Application of ESG 2022

Recognising the organisations that are using blockchain technology to advance the sustainability and well-being of life on our planet. This year, the judges’ eyes will be on climate.

Best Staking Product of 2022

Recognition for the crypto staking companies offering the most praiseworthy staking options or mechanisms for investors to earn rewards.

Start-up of the Year

In honour of every individual and business who has strived to achieve or failed in their valiant attempts and tried again and again, we will be applauding a start-up worthy of all our praise.

Industry Personality of the Year 2022

There’s no denying that the wide and colourful world of cryptocurrency and blockchain has its fair share of characters, but which individual has been the face of the past 12 months?

Metaverse Project of the Year

Great strides are being made in the seemingly unstoppable metaverse phenomenon. But who or what is the industry leader of this formidable pack?

Most Notable Campaign of the Year

Catching the attention of the public has been a dark art for centuries. Here, we honour those who are creating the marketing, advertising and PR campaigns for the future of finance.

Most Inspirational Woman in Blockchain 2022

Our industry is blessed with some of the brightest female minds in any sector. With this award, we’re shining a light on individuals or groups who inspire people and encourage more women to join a male-dominated field.

Influencer of the Year

An individual, group or organisation that leverages their masses of followers to broadcast the best of blockchain and carry the crypto message to a wider audience.

Institutional Contribution of the Year

A doff of the cap to those behemoths of the financial world who are not only having their heads turned by digital assets, but also embracing the many use cases.

Outstanding Industry Contribution Award

As Crypto AM continues to commit to connecting the community, we embrace the global impact of DeFi with an award for an outstanding international contribution.

Announcing the dates and venue for the 2022 summit and awards, Crypto AM’s editor-at-large – James Bowater – said he was excited to be counting down the days to the start of the event.

“I am thrilled to formally announce that the ‘must attend’ third Annual Crypto AM Summit & Awards will take place November from November 22 to 24,” he declared.

“The Crypto AM Awards black tie gala will take place on the evening of the 24th with over 400 industry grandees from all around the world vying for one of the twenty sought-after crystal shard-like pyramid trophies!

“You have to be in it to win it so it’s vital that you submit your entry by no later than September 30.”

To purchase tickets, or make a nomination for an award, visit Crypto AM Summit & Awards 2022 – CityAM.