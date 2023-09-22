Crypto AM Summit and Awards: Nomination entries close at 11pm tonight!

Awards categories…

Best start-up

In honour of every individual and business who has strived to achieve or failed in their valiant attempts and tried again and again. We will be applauding a start-up worthy of all our praise.

Best Accelerator, VC or Investor

Fuelling the fires of innovation, development and entrepreneurship, the industry’s accelerators and VCs are recognised for their remarkable work.

Best Innovation in Education

In honour of academia educators, researchers or scientists who have made exceptional gains in advancing our knowledge of the transformative power of blockchain technology.

Best Digital Asset Law Firm

A salute to keen-eyed legal eagles who patrol our industries with utter diligence and total care, ensuring we stay within the boundaries of lawful frameworks.

Best Contribution from an Asset Management Firm

A doff of the cap to those behemoths of the financial world who are not only having their heads turned by digital assets, but also embracing the many use cases.

Best Digital Asset Exchange

There are hundreds of crypto exchanges in the world, each one different from the other. But which one has caught our judges’ eyes over the last year?

Best Community Building & Enhancement

Healthy communities are proving to be powerhouses driving platforms and doing the heavy lifting for many projects. But which community is proving itself to be head and shoulders above them all?

Best Digital Asset Custodian

Saluting the unsung heroes of our digital world – the people responsible for the safekeeping of our digital assets

Best Staking Product

Recognition for the crypto staking companies offering the most praiseworthy staking options or mechanisms for investors to earn rewards.

Best Sustainability Innovation

Honouring those who are making headway in the changing landscape of a greener future.

Best use of AI, Analytics or Audit

FA toast to the companies and individuals embracing the seemingly impossibly high-tech world of artificial intelligence and applying it to financial use cases.

Best Cyber Security or Fraud protection Innovation

Heaping praise on the hard work of the good guys in the face of ever more sophisticated bad guys.

Best AR / VR or Metaverse Project

Great strides are being made in the seemingly unstoppable Web3 metaverse phenomenon. But who or what is the industry leader of this formidable pack?

Outstanding Contribution to the ReFI Sector

Recognising those individuals or organisations that have gone above and beyond to advance adoption and help further the values of regenerative finance to the wider world.

Best Insurance Innovation

With so much risk, innovation and insurance is essential, but who has shown the way with the most leading edge product.

Best Web3 Gaming Project

A crowded market in one of the world’s biggest and fastest-growing industries. Who will our judges single out in this epic battle royale?

Outstanding Technological Innovation of the Year

Honouring the brilliance of those who can apply technology to the unique out-of-the-box thinking that sets them apart from those around them.

Outstanding Industry Influencer or Personality

There’s no denying that the wide and colourful world of cryptocurrency, DeFi, and blockchain has its fair share of characters with astonishing social reach, but which individual has been the face of the past 12 months?

Best Enterprise Blockchain

Celebrating the people and the companies who continue to deliver permissioned business solutions through streamlining processes at scale.

Outstanding Regulation and Compliance Impact

Applauding and giving credit to the army of tireless individuals at the sharp end of the complex world of crypto assets, digital assets and DeFi.

Most outstanding contribution to the industry

As Crypto AM continues to commit to connecting the community, our top award goes to the individual who has shined brightest this last year.

The Crypto AM Awards Judges 2022

Dr Jane Thomason

Summit Director

Dr Jane is the Emeritus Chair of the World Metaverse Council, and on the editorial board of “Journal of Metaverse”. She is the author of “Advancements in the New World of Web 3” (2023). She was featured by CNN in “Decoding the Secrets of the Metaverse,” and is AIBC Eurasia as “Web 3 Leader of the Year”.

Loretta Joseph

Co chair IDAXA

Currently, Loretta is the consultant to the Commonwealth Secretariat on Virtual assets, co-chair of IDAXA, Chair Australian Digital finance Standards council . Deputy Chair, ADC Advisory, ADC Forum Australia and member Global think-tank, Digital Assets, Salzburg Forum. Loretta is also the Fintech consultant at the Bank of Mauritius and Vanuatu Financial Services Commission Vanuatu and Member of the Board, JamboPay Kenya.

James Ramsden KC

Partner & Founder – Astraea Group

James Ramsden KC is a Partner and co-founder of Astraea Group, a multidisciplinary law firm which has forged an unrivalled expertise around the developing field of decentralised finance and cryptocurrency. James specialises in complex and high value dispute resolution and international arbitration and is instructed as Lead Counsel in some of the most significant cases in the area of cryptocurrency.

Dotun Rominiyi

director of emerging technology

Heads emerging technology globally for the capital markets division of LSEG. Steering adoption of blockchain and DLT across the group’s capital markets businesses. A career history in video games and financial services with expertise that includes software

engineering and architecture, product design and delivery, blockchain and DLT, high performance computing as well as real-time and scalable distributed systems.

Katie Evans

Chief Business Development and Communications Officer- Swarm

Katie Evans is Chief Business Development and Communications Officer at Swarm with over a decade of experience in financial markets, focusing on crypto, equities and commodities. Before Swarm, she worked at multi-asset retail investment platform eToro, where she worked with market analysts and comms specialists across Europe, APAC and the US.

Jonny Fry

CEO- TeamBlockchain

Jonny Fry is the CEO of TeamBlockchain Ltd, an advisor to various firms also Chairman at Gem Cap UK. For 20 +years he was a CEO of a UK listed asset management firm. Jonny is been the author of “Digital Bytes” which offers weekly insights into the global applications of blockchain technology and digital assets across various industries and jurisdictions. Jonny Fry is a recognised figure in blockchain and digital assets sectors and was voted Crypto A.M. 2022 “Influencer of The Year”.

Sophia Shluger

Chief Commercial Officer- PV01

Sophia is Chief Commercial Officer at PV01, a leading global blockchain finance provider. Operating between blockchain and traditional capital markets, PV01 enables fixed income assets to be issued, traded and settled on chain. She is the former MD of Amber Group Europe, a Venture Partner at VNTR Capital, a financial services executive and a global business development professional with over 15 years of track record and deal-making experience from Goldman Sachs, XP, Santander Investment Securities and American Express.

On Yavin

Founder and managing partner- Cointelligence and Co-Founder and CBO- Syndika

On Yavin, Founder and managing partner at Cointelligence Fund and Co-Founder and CBO at Syndika. At the start of 2021 he launched Cointelligence Fund, an early stage venture capital crypto fund focused on the metaverse and blockchain based games, where he serves as Managing Partner. In 2023, On co-founded Syndika, a premier Web3 and AI syndicate, with full-scale capabilities to support startups, corporates, and initiatives.

Helen Disney

Director- Blockchain

Helen Disney is Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at The Realization Group and the founder of Unblocked. She is co-author of the book ‘The Era of Convergence’ which will be published in late 2023.

Harry Horsfall

CEO- Flight Story

Harry is a serial entrepreneur with a long track record of founding, scaling and directing cutting-edge firms at the forefront of Web3. Building a bluechip Web3 marketing agency with Flight3 and Zebu Live. With over a decade of experience in the blockchain space, Harry is an established thought leader, and one of the industry’s most vocal proponents build. In a previous life, he built and sold his music festival.

Judging Process Code of Conduct

The goal of the Crypto AM Awards judging code of conduct is to ensure that the judging process is transparent, professional, and ethical.

1. Confidentiality: Judges undertake to maintain the confidentiality of their role with respect to the identity of applicants, and the marks awarded.

2. Conflict of interest: All judges must notify the chief judge immediately when he or she becomes aware of any potential, real, or perceived conflict(s) of interest. This may include any previous professional or personal relationship between the Judge and an applicant, or the organization of an applicant. If a judge has any economic interest in a firm that is being proposed for an award i.e., is an investor/holder of any o`ptions, tokens, equity, debt instrument etc this too needs to be disclosed. A judge must also declare any potential, real or perceived conflict(s) of interest that they are aware may apply to another judge.

3. Communication: In order to provide transparency, traceability and clarity of communication, all emails related to judging should be sent directly to Crypto AM via camsa23@cityam.com, who will then undertake to ensure appropriate circulation of messages.

Judges are to refrain from communicating in any way with entrants or finalists prior to the awards ceremony. If a judge is contacted by an entrant or finalist directly, or through social media, please alert the Head Judge immediately.

4. Promptness: The dates for submission of scoring and feedback will be made available to all judges in advance and judges will be required to comply with these dates. In case of difficulty, Judges must notify the Chief Judge immediately

The Judges’ decision is final and there will be no opportunity for appeal, discussion or correspondence.

Judges will also have the right to make nominations that they believe are relevant and missing from the available judging selection, except those in any way connected with their own organization.