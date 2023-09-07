Web3 Week hotting up with CCDAS, Zebu Live and the Crypto AM Summit and Awards

The fourth annual Crypto AM Summit and Awards is set to take place in the City of London next month.

The prestigious event, showcasing and honouring industry leaders in cryptocurrency and blockchain, will be held on October 10 and 11 at the Honourable Artillery Company.

It will cap off a series of Web3 events based in London. CCData kick things off by bringing its CCDAS gathering to Old Billingsgate on Tuesday October 3, before Zebu Live picks up the baton on October 5 and 6 at the Woolwich Works.

The Crypto AM Summit and Awards then provides the sprint to the finish line the following Tuesday and Wednesday.

James Bowater, Crypto AM editor-at-large, said he was thrilled to see the trio of digital asset events showcasing London Web3 Week.

“With the world’s attention in the crypto and digital asset space currently focused on Asia, the Middle East and the US, it is essential that the UK maintains its enviable position to capitalise on infrastructure and rails to take advantage of this unfolding revolution,” he said.

“All three excellent events are fielding a wide array of high-quality speakers and will be extremely well attended.

“For our part, we’ll be showing off the outrageous amount of talent, capability and infrastructure that London has to offer, then bringing London’s Web3 Week to a glitzy finale with what has become one of the industry’s most prestigious awards ceremonies.”

CCData CEO and co-founder Charles Hayter said it was an honour to see CCDAS serve as the inaugural event for London’s Web3 Week – a joint initiative between CCData and Flight3’s Zebu Live.

“It brings together leading stakeholders from both the digital asset and traditional finance sectors to foster the understanding and adoption of digital assets,” he said.

“Central to the week is CryptoAM’s annual Summit and Awards. With a deep history in the space, these awards are a key event that showcases some of the most innovative and cutting-edge companies in London and the broader digital asset sector.”

Zebu Live’s Harry Horsfall added he and his team were proud to bring London Web3 back for its second year.

“While it’s relatively young, it’s the result of 10 years of building and collaborating with the London community,” he said.

“Our beautiful city is at a crossroads, and with the talent, community and capital available, it could become a major player in the global Web3 scene.

“Our mission is to invite everyone from all over the world, with hundreds of side events, parties, lunch events, awards and pitch days to speed up that journey! Look forward to seeing you there! Slowly, then suddenly.”

For more information, partnership opportunities and tickets, click here – CAMSA23.