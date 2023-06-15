Announcing CryptoMondays as a General Partner for the Crypto AM SOLSTICE: Unlocking Summer and Fifth Birthday Party

Crypto AM is delighted to announce that CryptoMondays London – one of the largest blockchain communities in the city – has been confirmed as a General Partner for the upcoming Crypto AM SOLSTICE: Unlocking Summer and 5th Birthday Party being held at Boisdale of Canary Wharf on June 21.

The day will be made up of seven, hand-picked panels featuring an impressive roll call of speakers, followed by an evening of networking, supper and entertainment.

The collaboration aims to connect the web3 community and promote growth and education in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape.

CryptoMondays London is a community-driven organisation at the forefront of driving the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in London, United Kingdom. The community welcomes entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and enthusiasts who are eager to network, learn, and share insights at their monthly events.

As part of the global CryptoMondays network, CryptoMondays London has been a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the blockchain space.

“We are thrilled to partner with Crypto AM,” said Kaitlin Argeaux, co-founder at CryptoMondays London.

“This collaboration will strengthen our efforts to foster education, networking, and innovation within the web3 space. Together, we aim to empower individuals, support projects, build community, and drive the adoption of blockchain technology in London and beyond.

“Crypto AM has emerged as a trusted platform delivering unbiased content, analysis, and thought-provoking discussions within the blockchain industry,” a spokesperson said.

“Their commitment to showcasing emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets has garnered significant attention and acclaim. Through its flagship event, the Crypto AM Blockchain Summit, which features the Crypto AM City of London Roundtable and prestigious Crypto AM Awards, Crypto AM has cemented its position as a prominent platform driving meaningful conversations and celebrating industry achievements.”

Tickets for the Crypto AM SOLSTICE: 5th Birthday & Unlocking Summer Party, which takes place at the Boisdale in Canary Wharf, can be purchased here.