Is a divergence forming between Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Bitcoin is up another 1.6% from yesterday and is trading at $34,543, while Ethereum (ETH) is up 4.33%, changing hands for $1,849 this morning.

The entire crypto market cap is up 2.6%. The Relative Strength Index has shot to 89, with 70 indicating an overbought position. In traditional finance, the SP500 is down 1.4% and the Nasdaq is in the red by 2.4%.

Other crypto market indicators such as the Fear and Greed index continue to reflect bullish sentiment in the markets, even after a short-lived slowdown in momentum yesterday. Where to from here?

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.28 trillion

🔺 2.49%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $35,123

🔻 Daily low $33,713

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $675.565 billion

🟡 Gold $13.21 trillion

💳 Visa $498.81 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $24.021 billion

🔻 25%

Ethereum staking entry queue

💎3 hours 46 minutes

SP500

🔻 1.43%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔻 1.14%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 53.82

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 89.98

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

BREAKING: Google stock, $GOOGL, is now down by 10% posting its worst day since March 2020.



Nearly $200 billion in market cap has been erased today alone.



The 7 largest tech stocks in the S&P 500 have lost more than a combined $500 billion today.



This is the most widespread… pic.twitter.com/1NcZx3b7eM — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 25, 2023

