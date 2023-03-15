Bitcoin breached $26k for the first time since June last year

Bitcoin (+2.3%) tagged a high of $26,514.72 yesterday, before retracing to just below $25k this morning in what analysts are describing as a ‘bump-and-run reversal’.

The leading crypto by market cap is holding steady around $24,900, while Ethereum (+2.07%) is trading for $1,709. Most other cryptocurrencies remain in the green but there’s been a marked slowdown in the markets, especially compared to the action of the past few days.

Analysts note that the most recent crypto rally got a boost yesterday by the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers – a key inflation indicator – that came in lower than expected, easing from 6.4% in January to 6% in February.

Being risk-on assets, cryptocurrencies and stocks generally receive more investor attention in a low-interest rate environment. Hence the injection of positive market sentiment every time inflation numbers go down, which investors see as a signal that the Federal Reserve may ease off rate hikes going forward.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.098 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 14, at a price of $24,746. The daily high yesterday was $26,514, and the daily low was $24,081.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $480,281 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.482 trillion and Tesla is $579.85 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $52.667 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 64.64%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 50, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.75. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.15. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

The Bitcoin network and its data centers comprise one of the most sustainable industries in the world. Not only using far less energy than the traditional banking/finance industry, but also perpetually innovating how energy is used more efficiently— better, faster, harder, greener. Kyle Schneps, Director of Public Policy at Foundry

What they said yesterday

Didn’t skip a beat…

While the US banking system was seizing up in response to bank runs threatening regional banks, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto networks didn’t skip a beat. Instability in the banking system threatened stablecoins, the on-ramps to DeFi, in stark contrast to regulator rhetoric https://t.co/r5xwC96Pdj — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) March 15, 2023

👀

₿𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The global #bitcoin mining industry is now powered by an estimated 52.6% sustainable energy. ♻️ pic.twitter.com/z61tkDlhbq — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) March 14, 2023

Change…

