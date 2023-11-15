Cooling crypto markets see Bitcoin and Ethereum retrace

Bitcoin is down more than 3% on the day while Ethereum, in the red by 3.8%, is following the same pattern. Many other large-caps are also in the negative at the time of writing, with the exception of Avalanche, which has gained more than 8% overnight.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped significantly from above 70 to 56, reflecting the pullback in many crypto markets this morning.

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.37 trillion

🔻 2.09%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $36,744

🔻 Daily low $34,984

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $698.566 billion

🟡 Gold $13.037 trillion

💳 Visa $510.88 billion

Bitcoin volume

Total spot trading volume $24.14 billion

🔺 31.32%

Ethereum staking entry queue

59 minutes

SP500

🔺 1.91%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔺1.78%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

51.87

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

56.10

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

“Much like Bitcoin, a spot ETF approval for ETH would also signal a positive stance by regulators and the US government towards Ethereum.” Adam Blumberg, co-founder at Interaxis

