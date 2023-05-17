Bitcoin and Ethereum down as uncertainty around macro events lingers

Bitcoin continues to retrace slightly as macro-economic events hold sway over crypto and traditional markets.

The leading crypto by market cap is again changing hands for less than $27k, as Ethereum (ETH) trades sideways above $1.8k. Notably, XRP has gained 5%+ in the last 24 hours.

Investors continue to keep a close eye on the debt ceiling dilemma in the US, while crypto markets find themselves in what one analyst called a “wind tunnel”, having to push forward against regulatory uncertainty and a difficult economic climate.

Despite it all, long-term investors continue to accumulate and hang onto their BTC, according to recent findings by Glassnode.

“The current strong uptrend demonstrates that conviction remains high within the ecosystem,” the firm said in an update last week.

“The long-term holder supply has been growing for about 12 months and sits at a record high of 13.4 million BTC. In other words, long-term, high-conviction investors are holding tightly to their coins despite market volatility.”

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.122 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 16, at a price of $27,036. The daily high yesterday was $27,299, and the daily low was $26,878.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $519.473 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.142 trillion and Tesla is $527.78 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $12.448 billion.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 50, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.89. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 38.73. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

By observing the actions of these long-term holders, you can gain insights into the #sentiment of seasoned market players and make more informed decisions about your own investments. The long-term holder supply has been growing for about 12 months and sits at a record high of 13.4 million BTC. Glassnode, on-chain analytics firm

What they said yesterday

👀

Year-over-Year Regional Supply Change



An opposite supply change#Bitcoin that used to be held in the US is now being transferred to wallets in Asia. The last two main peaks for Asia occurred before both bulls runs.



US YoY Supply Change: -7.9%

Asia YoY Supply Change: +7.4% pic.twitter.com/0Y2igLZcGs — James V. Straten (@jimmyvs24) May 16, 2023

🚀

Today we're excited to announce the newest version of Taproot Assets 🥕, a scalable protocol to issue assets on #bitcoin and Lightning.



With this release, developers have the core set of features to bitcoinize the dollar in a chain-efficient manner! 💸⛓️https://t.co/7WmeDjNnM2 — Lightning Labs⚡️🍠 (@lightning) May 16, 2023

👟

Nike is one of the most iconic consumer brands in the world



They're launching an NFT collection tomorrow but don't mention NFTs, web3, or crypto once



Here's what they emphasize instead: pic.twitter.com/nyyLkNKo2b — patrick (@patrickxrivera) May 16, 2023

