Bitcoin rally takes a breather

Bitcoin is trading for $33,839, down in price by 0.3% in the last 24 hours.

The Ethereum rally seems to also have slowed, with the smart contracts crypto giving up 2.2% of its gains and trading for $1,767 this morning.

As the green candles shorten and the rally subsides, the entire crypto market cap sits at $1.25 trillion, up from $1.09 trillion a week ago.

Solana (SOL) has surged 29% over the last seven days, followed by Cardano (ADA) up 13%, and Chainlink (LINK) in the green by 48%. Polygon (MATIC) has gained 19% over the same timeframe, while many other cryptos have followed a similar trajectory.

Analysts say the rally in BTC and other markets was led, in part, by anticipation around the approval of a BlackRock BTC spot ETF, especially when the ticker for the ETF was spotted on the platform that provides clearing, settlement, and record-keeping services for securities transactions in the US. It turns out the ticker has been there since August.

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.25 trillion

🔺 0.39%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $35,191

🔻 Daily low $32,866

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $666.049 billion

🟡 Gold $13.084 trillion

💳 Visa $481.53 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $32.78 billion

🔻 31.55%

Ethereum staking entry queue

💎1 hour 36 minutes

SP500

🔺 0.73%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔺 0.96%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 54.15

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 88

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

Investors who want to bet on Bitcoin may soon have more options to choose from. Here's what to know https://t.co/Q503Q34ZhV — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) October 24, 2023

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.