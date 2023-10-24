Crypto market surges to yearly high on spot Bitcoin ETF hints

Bitcoin is trading for more than $34,475 this morning, up 12% overnight and in the green by 20% over seven days. Spot trading volume of the market leader has spiked by roughly 200%.

Ethereum has been buoyed by BTC’s rise and is up by 7.8% over 24 hours.

Other smart contract cryptocurrencies have followed number one and two by market cap. Solana (SOL) has gained more than 3%, while Cardano (ADA) is up by 6%. Polkadot (DOT) is in the green by 7%.

The market cap of all cryptocurrencies has climbed by more than 7% on the back of market activity. The rally coincides with indications that a Bitcoin spot ETF may be likely in future.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.26 trillion

🔺 8.42%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $34,375

🔻 Daily low $29,891

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $666.049 billion

🟡 Gold $13.084 trillion

💳 Visa $481.53 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $48.51 billion

🔺 197.51%

Ethereum staking entry queue

💎6 hours 18 minutes

SP500

🔻 0.17%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔺 0.06%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 53.94

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 88.54

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

If you are excited by bitcoin pumping in price, take a chill pill. You did this last cycle. Don't count every $1k please.



If you are confused by why bitcoin is pumping, spend a couple hundred hours on it. It's bigger than you think and institutional capital now understands this. — Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) October 24, 2023

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

FCA’s new crypto advertising rules met with mixed industry response

ChatGPT urges crypto conference panel not to become over-reliant on AI

Mt. Gox customers will have to wait until November to recover lost Bitcoin funds

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.