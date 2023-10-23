Bitcoin suddenly breaks 2023 high as flagship cryptocurrency touches $35,000 on back of BlackRock iShares listing

Bitcoin dramatically hit its highest price of 2023 this evening as the world’s leading cryptocurrency briefly reached $35,000.

The market leader soared past the year’s previous peak of $31,862 set on July 13 having spent much of the day finding some footing for support above the psychologically significant $30k level.

A sudden surge began at 11.41pm that propelled the original crypto from $32,470 to a spike of $35k a minute later.

It is believed the narrative driving the huge push to the upside was the appearance of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust listed on the DTCC (Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation). The move, albeit yet to be officially confirmed, would likely signal that BlackRock is buying Bitcoin in preparation for an ETF (exchange traded fund) approval.

The sentiment has also spread beyond the flagship cryptocurrency.

Ethereum, seemingly stagnant over recent weeks, sprang into life, and is now up almost 6% on yesterday at $1,763. Cardano has lifted to $0.28 after appearing to be rooted at $0.25 – a sharp rise of five per cent. Popular altcoins like Doge, Shiba Inu and JASMY are all up by around 6%.

Bitcoin is currently priced at $33,032 – up 10% in 24 hours, 16.5% over seven days, 25% over the month, and 70% up on this time last year.