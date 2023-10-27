Cryptocurrencies and stocks back in the red, but Bitcoin still above key level

Bitcoin is keeping its head above the $34,000 level, despite retracing in the last 24 hours. This level has been tested many times in the last few hours and during the week.

Ethereum is down 3.5% on the day, trading around $1,750 this morning, while other smart contract cryptos are also in the negative.

In traditional markets, the SP500 and Nasdaq continue to trade in the red as Wall Street closes out its worst week in a month.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.26 trillion

🔻 1.89%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $34,826

🔻 Daily low $33,749

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $664.850 billion

🟡 Gold $13.176 trillion

💳 Visa $478.29 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $18.161 billion

🔻 26.92%

Ethereum staking entry queue

💎0 minutes

SP500

🔻 1.18%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔺 0.24%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 54.04

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 84

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

JUST IN: The S&P 500 has officially erased $4 trillion in market value since its July 27th high.



In 3 months, the S&P 500 has dropped 430 points and stands less than 1% away from correction territory.



The exact top in the S&P 500 came on the same day that Fed removed a… pic.twitter.com/op7aYBExMS — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 26, 2023

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

TransformBase initiative set for launch in November

FCA’s new crypto advertising rules met with mixed industry response

ChatGPT urges crypto conference panel not to become over-reliant on AI

Mt. Gox customers will have to wait until November to recover lost Bitcoin funds

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.