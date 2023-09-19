Bitcoin peaks at $27,460 before retracing as investors gauge Fed’s direction

Bitcoin broke through $27k yesterday and continued climbing until it met resistance at $27.4k this morning, before eventually settling around $26.8k.

Some analysts point to signs that the Federal Reserve Bank is likely to pause rate hikes in its meeting this week as the reason for the mini-rally.

There’s a lot of work to be done before the Fed can take its foot of the gas, say the experts, but signs of a slowdown in the global economy has traders betting that rates will remain unchanged, at least for now.

“Traders see a roughly 97% chance that the central bank keeps rates unchanged in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool,” CNN Business reported. “But they remain split on whether the Fed will continue to hold rates steady or hike more for the rest of the year.”

Chainlink joined the breakout yesterday, before retracing along with most of the market. LINK, Chainlink’s native crypto, is up by 13% over seven days as news of its partnership with SWIFT, the global interbank messenger network, does the rounds.

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.07 trillion

🔺 0.59%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $27,413

🔻 Daily low $26,405

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $523.766 billion

🟡 Gold $12.902 trillion

💳 Visa $508.84 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $14,959 billion

🔺 87.19%

SP500

🔺 0.07%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔻 0.03%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 50.02

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 58.62

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

Call me crazy but now (if any) is the time to study crypto.



It’s not sexy anymore.

You’re not getting short-term rich off it anymore.



If there is true societal value to the technology, you’re far more likely to find it now with all the grifters & opportunists washed out. — Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) September 18, 2023

