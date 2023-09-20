Bitcoin maintains level as investors keep an eye on key interest rate decision
The market leader continues to trade above $27k, up by 0.9%, this morning as all eyes are fixed on the Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision later today.
Ethereum is marginally dipping into the red and changing hands for $1,630.
Crypto and stock markets seem generally muted, and the SP500 remains virtually unchanged at negative 0.2%.
Most market analysts agree that the Fed will keep rates unchanged but say that the US central bank is not ready to close the chapter on the current hiking cycle just yet.
In the Markets
The Bitcoin Economy
🌅Total crypto market cap
🔵 $1.07 trillion
🔺 0.56%
What Bitcoin did yesterday
🔺 Daily high $27,480
🔻 Daily low $26,672
Bitcoin market capitalisation
🟠 BTC $528,991 billion
🟡 Gold $12.864 trillion
💳 Visa $506.55 billion
Bitcoin volume
🪣 Total spot trading volume $14.648billion
🔻 2.47%
SP500
🔻 0.2%
FTSE/JSE Top 40
🔻 0.08%
Fear and Greed Index
Bitcoin’s market dominance
📊 50.20
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
💪 62
Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.
📣 What they said yesterday
Crypto AM: Events
