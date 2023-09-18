Bitcoin moving back into the green with 5% weekly uptick towards $27,000

The market leader continues to inch upwards towards $27k, starting the week at $26,900. Ethereum is trading for around $1.6k, virtually unmoved over the last day but up by 1.6% over a week.

It’s a mixed bag in crypto markets this morning, with a few of the large-caps in the green and other cryptos like Avalanche and Cardano in the red.

The entire crypto market cap has remained steady at $1.06 billion, hovering in positive territory, albeit by less than 1%, with indicators such as the Fear and Greed Index also reflecting a less shaky market than this time last week.

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.06 trillion

🔺 0.43%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $26,614

🔻 Daily low $26,408

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $520.447 billion

🟡 Gold $12.846 trillion

💳 Visa $501.37 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $8.019 billion

🔺 21.22%

SP500

🔻 1.22%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔻 0.62%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 49.99

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 57

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

Understand where #Bitcoin arose from



It was not an out-of-the-dark lone inventor creating a masterpiece; it was created off the back of DECADES of innovation, experiments and failures



Important to understand this clearly as it debunks the "my crypto is a better v2" scam/fantasy https://t.co/Yv9CZ854Pk pic.twitter.com/w7fHtrCbYN — WizardofAus 🇦🇺丰🔑⚡ (@BTCSchellingPt) September 17, 2023

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.