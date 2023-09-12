Bitcoin and wider crypto markets still haunted by the spectre of FTX

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptos dipped yesterday to levels last seen in June. At one point, the market leader was trading below $25k before finding support and bouncing back to $25,800.

Some analysts say rumours of potential selling pressure resulting from the ongoing FTX court proceedings may have spooked investors.

While BTC bounced back to pre-dip levels, cryptos like ETH, Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are still trading in the red over 24 hours.

If a bankruptcy court gives FTX the go-ahead to start selling its crypto holdings, the move may put selling pressure on various cryptocurrencies, particularly alt-coins such as SOL, of which FTX was a large holder.

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.03 trillion

🔻 0.68%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $25,897

🔻 Daily low $24,923

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $503.6 billion

🟡 Gold $12.812 trillion

💳 Visa $514.16 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $18.28 billion

🔺 113.98%

SP500

🔺 0.14%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔺 0.67%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 49.92

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 46

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

📣 What they said yesterday

One of the biggest drivers for a #Bitcoin bull market – Federal Reserve Balance Sheet.



Fed expansion -> more cash in system -> BTC bull.



Key chart to watch going into 2024. pic.twitter.com/au0yyLFVWK — Philip Swift (@PositiveCrypto) September 11, 2023

