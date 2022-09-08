Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

An independent review of digital assets across Europe has revealed that 75 per cent of wealth managers and financial advisors are preparing to increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies over the next 12 months.

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded commodity (ETC) specialist platform HANetf today released its first Digital Assets & Crypto Review document, analysing industry trends over the first half of 2022.

The review contains an in-depth analysis of recent developments in the world of digital assets, including articles written by experts covering topics such as how the bear market impacts Bitcoin miners, what the collapse of Terra Luna means for cryptocurrencies, and how the roadmap towards the metaverse is set out.

Backing up the findings, data was also collected from an extensive survey circulated to independent financial advisors and wealth managers across the UK and Europe.

The responses showed conclusively that three in four of those surveyed expected to increase their crypto exposure throughout 2022 and into 2023, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin – the original cryptocurrency.

More than half the respondents also anticipated a stricter regulatory environment for digital assets over the next three years.

During Q1 and Q2 2022, HANetf launched three new crypto exchange-traded commodities (ETCs) on the Swiss Stock Exchange – MATICetc, ATOMetc and AVAXetc. It also listed XRPetc and UNIetc in the Deutsch Borse XETRA, bringing the number of ETCs on the platform to 14.

HANetf also recently announced it would be partnering with Grayscale Investments, to launch Grayscale’s first European ETF. The fund provides exposure to companies at the intersection of finance, technology and digital assets.

“We are thrilled to be publishing the HANetf Digital Assets & Crypto Review, giving investors an in-depth look at the latest developments in the world of digital assets and cryptocurrencies,” said Hector McNeil, co-CEO and co-Founder of HANetf.

“As the survey results in the review show, investors are increasingly interested in crypto assets, despite the especially volatile start to this year.”

An exchange-traded fund is traded on an exchange in a similar way to stocks. The price of shares change constantly during the trading day as the shares are sold or purchased on the market, unlike mutual funds which aren’t traded on exchanges. On the other hand, exchange-traded commodities are commodities which can be traded on an exchange but also allow investors to buy and sell single commodities.